The Buffalo Bills' new offensive tackle, La'el Collins, is ready to "dominate" in 2024 on his new team. Collins was once considered one of the best offensive tackles in football but hasn't played a snap since December 2022 due to a severe torn ACL and MCL injury that knocked him out of the entire 2023 season. But that isn't stopping Collins from ramping up this season with high expectations for himself.

“They brought me here to play football and I came here to dominate and I’m going to let everything else take care of itself,” Collins said to Jonathan Acosta of WGRZ. “I’m going to show up every day and go to work. Help the young guys, and do whatever they ask me. I’m super grateful and I just look forward to giving Bills Mafia everything left in me. I’m ready to go ball. I’m ready to go dominate.”

The Bills offensive line played pretty well in 2023, especially after they did a slight revamp across the line. But that didn't stop them from signing Collins to a one-year deal this offseason.

Collins may never be the player he once was in Dallas, but if healthy, he gives the offensive line great depth or the possibility to compete for a starting job. His flexibility allows him to play offensive tackle or guard, so he's not limited to any one position.

Collins' Unusual Story

From the NFL Draft until today, Collins has had a fascinating career

Entering the 2015 NFL Draft, Collins was considered as a top-15 draft pick by many. Unfortunately, he was being questioned in connection with the murder of a previous ex-girlfriend, leading him to go undrafted.

Collins was cooperative and never was considered a suspect in the murder, but the situation scared off every NFL team to the point where he went undrafted.

The Dallas Cowboys decided to sign him as an undrafted free agent, where he would eventually become one of the NFL's best right tackles. He eventually received a contract extension from Dallas but was later released due to injuries and his inability to stay in shape.

When he was on the field, he was still considered one of the best offensive tackles in football, so he immediately received an offer from the Cincinnati Bengals, where he only spent one season before he was released following a major knee injury.

So this one player, who once was deemed a top-15 draft prospect and then lived up to those expectations, would eventually become unemployed for nearly a year following an injury. Dallas did resign him at the end of last season, but Collins never played a snap. Collins hopes to return to form in Buffalo and be a main contributor on the Bills offensive line.

