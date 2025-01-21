The Galaxy are running into salary cap constraints after winning MLS Cup. Delgado was entering the final year of his contract.

Delgado, 29, had been with the Galaxy since 2022. He worked with Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney for most of his career, first in Toronto and then with the Galaxy.

Delgado was a key piece to the Galaxy winning MLS Cup, featuring in 31 regular season games and all five playoff matches, including 90 minutes in the final. It was his second MLS Cup victory, after winning it with Toronto FC in 2017, part of their treble-winning campaign.

The midfielder will have played for all three Los Angeles-area clubs in MLS: LAFC, Galaxy and now-defunct Chivas USA, where he started his career.

Delgado has already made 305 appearances in MLS regular season games.

The move sees Delgado head to LAFC as part of their midfield overhaul. Eduard Atuesta, Ilie Sanchez and Lewis O'Brien have already left, with Delgado, Odin Thiago Holm and Igor Jesus joining.

LAFC finished first in the Western Conference last year but lost in the quarterfinals to Seattle Sounders. The club won the U.S. Open Cup and got to the final of the Leagues Cup. They won MLS Cup in 2022 and got to the final again in 2023.