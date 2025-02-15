The deal is a loan until the summer and it includes a purchase option, sources add. Ünder has 51 caps for the Türkiye national team.

Ünder, 27, was signed by Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2023 for a fee north of $15 million. The winger had nine goals and three assists in just north of 1,000 minutes in the league last year. Playing time has been difficult to come by this season, with just nine appearances across all competitions.

The short-term loan to LAFC gives Ünder a chance to play every week, while it gives LAFC a new star in their attack until at least the summer. In MLS this season, clubs will play around 70% of their regular season matches before the summer transfer window opens, making it more difficult to wait until the summer for key reinforcements.

Prior to Fenerbahçe, Ünder featured for Marseille and AS Roma and Leicester City.

LAFC have overhauled their roster for 2025, with Ünder joining to complete front three with Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud. They have a new midfield around Timothy Tillman, with new signings Mark Delgado, Igor Jesus and Odin Thiago Holm. Nkosi Tafari, Jeremy Ebobisse and Artem Smolyakov are the club's other key additions.

Mateusz Bogusz was transferred to Cruz Azul for a club-record fee north of $10 million, while Cristian Olivera has been transferred to Gremio for around $4.5 million plus a big sell-on clause.