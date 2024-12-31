LAFC are finalizing a deal to sign Norway youth international midfielder Odin Thiago Holm on loan from Celtic, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Holm, turning 22 in January, has made 16 appearances with Celtic since joining from Valerenga in 2023. Holm has been a peripheral figure this year, with just 24 minutes played in the league across three appearances.

Holm excelled with Valerenga, making 76 appearances before joining Celtic last winter.

Celtic are currently top of the table in Scotland, with a huge 14-point lead over Rangers after 18 matches played.

The move bolsters LAFC's midfield, which is currently undergoing plenty of change. Eduard Atuesta's loan from Palmeiras expired and he has left the club, ditto for Lewis O'Brien's loan from Nottingham Forest, though LAFC want to re-sign the Englishman.

LAFC finished top of the Western Conference in 2024, but fell to the Seattle Sounders in the quarterfinals. LAFC won the U.S. Open Cup and also got to the final of the Leagues Cup.

The 2025 MLS regular season kicks off in mid-Februrary, with clubs reporting for preseason over the next few weeks.