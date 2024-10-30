LAFC and LA Galaxy , the two Western Conference powerhouses who comprise one of MLS ’ most beloved and competitive rivalries, are currently on a path to potentially face each other in the Western Conference Finals.

After swapping first and second place in the West throughout the season, including on a frenetic Decision Day, LAFC took the top spot on a last-minute Goal Differential tiebreaker, further fueling the flames of their El Tráfico rivalry.

The storied past of one of MLS’ original clubs facing the flashier newcomer has become one of the most entertaining competitions over their 24 meetings, including two in the playoffs, both of which were won by LAFC, in its seven-year history. But the most memorable to date, was their first clash, headlined by Carlos Vela (LAFC’s newly returned first signing, first Designated Player, first MVP, first talisman) and the effervescent and incomparable (often by his own testimony) Zlatan Ibrahimovic .

This year, should the two clash in the Western Conference Final, it could rival that very first meeting, for no other reason than that it would be the first time both LA Galaxy and LAFC have had seasons worthy of a Western Conference Final.

Rather than pitting two starting lineups against each other, as they have already done three times this year, including both rosters in a fictitious combined Starting XI is an intriguing task. Both are deserving of accolades for giving their fan bases something to talk about, but what would it look like if these two were working together rather than at odds? Here’s an option, albeit with some honorable mentions.

We've chosen a simple 4-3-3 as the formation for this Combined XI.

Forwards

LAFC-LA Galaxy Forwards - 2024 Stats Player MP G A xG G+A+PK (per 90) Denís Bouanga 32 20 9 21.1 0.72 Dejan Jovelijić 28 15 5 15.9 0.89 Gabriel Pec 33 16 14 14.4 0.89 Joseph Paintsil 29 10 7 12.9 0.66

Denís Bouanga

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last year's MLS Golden Boot winner scored 20 goals this season (the same as last), tied for second place with none other than Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez this time around, has been LAFC's most prolific attacker while adding another layer to his repertoire as he combined forces with teammates like Mateusz Bogusz to assist with 11 of their 63 team's goals across the regular season.

It was a difficult journey, especially in the beginning, including his struggle to get on the scoreboard until his fifth match, and his role transformed partially due to necessity when the club underwent a dramatic roster turnover.

Dejan Joveljić

After three years of determination, the Serbian international catapulted his way into Galaxy lore this season delivering a sensational 15 goals and 5 assists in his 28 regular season appearances. A critical component of their attacking dimension, Jovelić kept on churning out the results, scoring a brace and an assist in LA Galaxy's 5-0 win against the Colorado Rapids in the first match of the playoffs.

LA's 24-year-old striker had his breakout season upon the departure of Chicharito, having been given the opportunity to be the Galaxy's official number nine rather than a super sub.

Gabriel Pec

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 23-year-old Vasco da Gama academy graduate shows his artistry and flair without abandon. LA Galaxy's Gabriel Pec is one of three players nominated for MLS Newcomer of the Year along with Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati) and Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF).

In his debut season, the Brazilian youth scored a team-high 16 goals and 14 assists and ended the regular season on a five-match goal-scoring streak, and continued on to register an assist in the first of the Galaxy's playoff matches.

Midfielders

LAFC-LA Galaxy Midfielders - 2024 Stats Player MP G A SCA SCA90 GCA GCA90 Riqui Puig 29 13 9 180 6.38 25 0.89 Mateusz Bogusz 32 15 6 121 4.17 10 0.34 Eduard Atuesta 28 4 6 107 4.40 10 0.41 Timmy Tillman 32 4 3 99 3.60 11 0.40 Diego Fagúndez 34 4 1 71 3.83 7 0.38

SCA: The two offensive actions directly leading to a shot, such as passes, take-ons, and drawing fouls. GCA: The two offensive actions directly leading to a goal, such as passes, take-ons, and drawing fouls.

Riqui Puig

Credit: Ryan Sun-Imagn Images

There is no denying the maestro of the midfield in the Los Angeles MLS space is Riqui Puig. His FC Barcelona style is apparent with every run, every masterful give and go, the glimpses of a style reminiscent of the school of Lionel Messi, which is where Puig developed his creative powers.

This season's changes in the roster, the additions of Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil, the restructuring of the old (i.e. Jovelić's new place in LA Galaxy's lineup), have all contributed to proving an outlet for Puig to play off. Puig is simply the culmination of fun, passion, and skill that Galaxy fans have been waiting for.

He recorded 13 goals and 16 assists as the Galaxy finished second in the Western Conference and his leadership was the central figure around which they rebounded after a dismal 2023 season. He doubled his goal and assist tally this season and averages around 20 more touches and passes per game, maintaining a passing accuracy of around 86 percent, on par with the best midfielders in the league.

Mateusz Bogusz

Speaking of breakout seasons, the conversation around the Polish international, Mateusz Bogusz this season has been about his flexibility. A natural utility player, Bogusz has been an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, deep-lying midfielder, false-nine, and starting striker, tallying 15 goals and 6 assists across his 32 regular season matches while always maintaining his humble mentality. Among his many feats this season, are two braces, a hat-trick, and a nine-match streak with at least one goal contribution.

His most recent goal, a flash of brilliance within 32 seconds of the start of their final regular season match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, made LAFC history as their second-fastest goal and showcased his abilities.

Eduard Atuesta

It took no time for El Profe to surpass expectations upon his return to LAFC from the Brazilian club Palmeiras, revealing his passing precision, gathering the most touches and highest accuracy from Matchday 1.

While his mainstay this season has been as a central midfielder, his capacity to contribute from throughout the midfield playing as a box-to-box, defensive, or attacking midfielder makes him an ideal teammate. Across 28 matches, Atuesta had 1808 touches and a passing accuracy of 86 percent, according to data from Opta. His GCA and SCA are second only to Puig.

Defenders

LAFC-LA Galaxy Defenders - 2024 Stats Player MP Touches Tackle % Duel % Aerial % Recovery Aaron Long (left centre back) 30 1761 48.8 64.4 78.3 112 Maya Yoshida (left centre back) 35 2827 40 61.6 69.3 136 Jesús Murillo (right centre back) 22 1123 43.4 57.2 55.1 76 Jalen Neal (right centre back) 19 1248 40.6 51.2 51.5 48 Sergi Palencia (right back) 31 1851 55.8 56.7 50.8 121 Miki Yamane (right back) 34 3015 42.9 53.4 44.7 137 Ryan Hollingshead (left back) 32 1723 53 55 52.6 132

Ryan Hollingshead

As a seasoned veteran of the game, Ryan Hollingshead, is accustomed to performing with high stakes and his experiences are what make him invaluable to LAFC.

His fluidity in the backline, his aerial success rate (52.6%), his duel-winning mentality (55%) and grit, have all made the 6-foot-2 California native a dominant force this year. Hollingshead tallied four assists this regular season and followed that with an assist for Cristian Olivera's goal in LAFC's first playoffs round one match.

Sergi Palencia

The 28-year-old Spaniard has become a mainstay of LAFC's backline this season, starting in 35 of the 40 matches he was available for. A product of FC Barcelona, where he played from 2006 to 2018, Cherundolo described Palencia as "one of the best pros and trainers I’ve ever seen. He brings that every day in training. It’s been very important for this group, and he has shown up at every game we’ve played him and that’s why we’re going to keep playing him."

The numbers support Cherundolo's praise. Having battled for a fullback position while Diego Palacios was in the squad until his move to the Corinthians in January 2024, Palencia has since won over 56 percent of his duels and won over 50 percent of his aerial battles, while also improving his passing from 80 percent to 84 percent. Combined with Ryan Hollingshead, Palencia was a pivotal piece of the goal differential that helped lift LAFC to the top of their conference in the regular season.

Jalen Neal

Since Jesùs Murillo is questionable as he continues to recover from injury, with LAFC signing Marlon as a last-minute replacement, the young USMNT hopeful and LA Galaxy homegrown product Jalen Neal gets the nod for this combined backline between the two Los Angeles clubs.

While he has played in fewer matches this year due to injury recovery, he recently came back to play as a sub in the Galaxy's first round one playoffs match. His strong partnership with Yoshida provides the backdrop against which Neal can thrive.

Maya Yoshida

Former Japanese Men's National Team captain Maya Yoshida has been a delightful addition to LA Galaxy's lineup since joining midway through 2023. His quality, consistency, and importance as a role model and tutor for the team’s young players makes him one of the team’s most important assets.

Often partnered with the younger Jalen Neal, Yoshida’s experience and game-management keeps the backline in check. Bouncing back from their Decision Day collapse with a 5-0 win against the Colorado Rapids is ample reason to believe he can continue his high-quality duels and aerial performances throughout the remainder of the playoffs.

Goalkeeper

LAFC-LA Galaxy Goalkeepers - 2024 Stats Category Hugo Lloris (LAFC) John McCarthy (LA) GP 33 32 Goals Allowed 40 48 Saves 97 127 Clean Sheets 12 6

Hugo Lloris

Lloris may not have an MLS Cup Final in his wheelhouse yet, but there is no contest that his 12 clean sheets this season was a remarkable debut for the French World Cup winner, who posted a save percentage over 70 percent according to LAFC during the regular season.

Adding in his two assists to the wheelhouse, he uses every ounce of his breadth of soccer experiences on the pitch.