LAFC have re-signed former MLS Defender of the Year Aaron Long to a new, long-term contract, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Long's previous contract expired at the end of this year. He would have been one of the premier free agents on the market if he got there. The new deal is believed to be through 2027.

Long, 32, signed with LAFC ahead of the 2023 season after leaving the New York Red Bulls, where he won MLS Defender of the Year. He has made 79 appearances with the club.

Long has had a glittering career between time with RBNY and LAFC. Long played a key role for LAFC the last two seasons, winning this year’s U.S. Open Cup. He played in 2023 MLS Cup and 2024 Leagues Cup, losing both to Columbus. He also won a Supporters’ Shield with RBNY.

LAFC fell in the Western Conference semifinal against the Seattle Sounders this season. They finished top of the Western Conference and had one of the best defensive units in the league.