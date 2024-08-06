Highlights LAFC are in talks to sign Antoine Griezmann, though the deal could materialize in future windows.

Atletico Madrid's dealmaking in the current summer transfer window will affect Griezmann's future.

LAFC has the roster flexibility to sign Griezmann, and he would join other star Frenchmen on the squad.

LAFC are in active talks to sign French international Antoine Griezmann , sources tell GIVEMESPORT. French publication L'Equipe has also reported on the talks.

The player and club have not ruled out the potential of a move happening now, but it could happen in future windows. Conversations have been going on for a while, and sources view a Griezmann transfer to LAFC as a matter of when, not if.

The summer transfer window in MLS closes August 14, creating a time crunch for a deal, but Atletico Madrid could be incentivized to reach an agreement given its own summer dealmaking leaves Griezmann’s role in the Spanish squad up in the air.

Griezmann is out of contract after the 2024-25 season, but he has a release clause this summer for €10 million ($10.9 million). Talks have taken place between clubs about a potential fee, including one that could fall below the release clause figure. If LAFC were to trigger the clause, a definitive move would be entirely up to the player.

Atletico Madrid are said to still value Griezmann, and the player is happy at the Spanish club.

At publication time, Griezmann is still seen as a key player in the squad hierarchy, but Atletico are actively working on attacking reinforcements. Atletico has already signed Norway international forward Alexander Sørloth and they are in advanced talks to sign Argentina international forward Julian Alvarez from Manchester City. The deal for Alvarez is not done, but progress is being made on personal terms. If that gets done, Samu Omorodion is likely to be transferred to Chelsea with a €40m fee already agreed.

Griezmann, 33, has had a phenomenal career for club and country. His 135 caps for France are fourth in his country’s history and his 44 goals are fourth as well. He won the 2018 World Cup and was the top goalscorer at the 2016 Euros.

For club, Griezmann has had hugely successful runs with Atletico Madrid. He broke through at Real Sociedad and had a stint at Barcelona, but he is best known for his time with Atletico. He has 181 goals and 84 assists for Atletico, winning the Europa League in 2018.

Still firing at the end of his prime, Griezmann was with France at Euro 2024 this summer on the heels of a season in which he notched 24 goals and eight assists in just over 3,917 minutes across all competitions with Atletico. In 2022-23, Griezmann had 16 goals and 19 assists in 3,625 minutes.

Griezmann broke through at Real Sociedad in the 2009-10 season, winning the Spanish second tier title. He quickly became a star and formed an excellent partnership with Mexico international Carlos Vela (photo below), who would go on to become the face of LAFC for six seasons. Vela’s contract expired in the winter and he is still a free agent.

Credit: Action Images

An eventual stint at Barcelona didn’t go to plan for Griezmann, but he had 35 goals and 17 assists in 102 appearances for the Blaugrana before returning to Atletico.

At LAFC, Griezmann would form an imposing attacking front with fellow Frenchmen Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud. That kind of star power could only be rivaled in MLS by Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Griezmann has long been open about his interest in the United States and moving to MLS at some point in his career. At LAFC, he’d be reunited with France international teammates Giroud and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Giroud, signed this summer, spoke about Griezmann at his introductory press conference.

“When he saw the news I signed for LAFC, he was a bit jealous,” Giroud told media last week. “I texted him when I saw he was linked with the club, he told me let’s see.”

Griezmann would immediately be one of MLS’s biggest stars alongside Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, Giroud, Lorenzo Insigne and others.

How LAFC can sign Griezmann

The club has the room to fit him on its star-studded roster

LAFC has preserved the requisite roster resources to be able to sign Griezmann during the current summer window.

MLS clubs are permitted up to three “Designated Players” (DPs). Currently, the team’s three DPs are Bouanga, Giroud and midfielder Eduard Atuesta.

However, Atuesta's contract can be bought down so that it does not occupy a DP slot, thus opening the space for Griezmann. As long as the DP slot on the roster exists, the salary itself is purely a discretionary spend, with LAFC ownership putting up the money for the transfer fee and contract.

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

How Griezmann Would Fit at LAFC

There are a couple of different lineups that LAFC can deploy

If LAFC were to land Griezmann, their starting XI would arguably be the best in the league. Head coach Steve Cherundolo would have more options than minutes to go around.

In their current 4-3-3 system, Griezmann could play off the right wing and drift infield with Giroud at center forward and Bouanga on the left. The midfield three features Ilie Sanchez, Eduard Atuesta and Mateusz Bogusz behind the attacking trio.

In that scenario, Uruguay international winger Cristian Olivera would be left out, as well as midfielders Timothy Tillman and Lewis O’Brien.

To get Olivera on the field with Griezmann, Giroud and Bouanga, LAFC could shift to a 4-2-3-1 with Griezmann as an attacking midfielder and Olivera on the right. That leaves just two starting spots for midfielders Sanchez, Atuesta, Bogusz, Tillman and O’Brien, all four of whom would likely start for most MLS teams.

In a double-pivot setup, Sanchez and Atuesta would likely make the most sense as a pairing.

With plenty of games over the course of an MLS season, LAFC would surely rotate plenty to try and keep everyone happy. Cherundolo has been very good at that during his time as manager, but when it comes to the playoffs, either of the two lineups above — the 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 — would likely be the go-to choice.