LAFC have signed highly-rated academy standouts Jude Terry and Matt Evans to homegrown deals, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Both players were regulars for LAFC 2, the club's second team competing in MLS Next Pro, this season.

Terry, who just turned 16 in October, is a regular with the U.S. youth national team and has long been touted as a big talent. The midfielder is described by scouts as having clean technique, excellent decisiveness both on and off the ball, as well as a strong soccer IQ that drives his movement and positioning.

Terry is eligible for the Mexican national team as well. He made 13 appearances for LAFC 2 this year.

Congrats to Jude Terry for being named our October LAFC Academy Player of the Month presented by CalHOPE! pic.twitter.com/h8HTxa5Ejb — LAFC Academy (@LAFCAcademy) November 15, 2023

Evans, 18, is a midfielder and a regular with the Guatemalan youth national team. He has made 36 career appearances with LAFC 2, including three goals in 23 appearances this season. He is also eligible for the United States.

LAFC have developed plenty of young players in the club's existence, but mostly has been players acquired from abroad, like Diego Rossi, Jose Cifuentes, Diego Palacios and more. The first team has academy graduates like Nathan Ordaz, Erik Duenas and more.