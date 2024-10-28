MLS has been known to get creative with their rules and playoff formats over the years, often to mixed reviews from both fans and players.

For the second year in a row, Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs will be played out in Best-of-Three series, with each qualifying team getting the chance to host at least one playoff game.

There have been four Round One games so far, with the home teams winning each contest. One of those clubs is LAFC , who defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 at BMO Stadium on Sunday night.

Despite the big win for the first seed in the Western Conference, star defender Aaron Long did not mince his words about his opinion on the current playoff format.

"No, we don't like it. We just don't like the best-of-three. I think those other options are better. I think most of the guys prefer whether it's just home and away or just a single game."

MLS made the switch to the Best-of-Three format for the first round of the postseason in 2023. The rounds following Round One remain single-elimination games.

MLS Cup Playoffs Format Explained

Wild Card

The teams that finished in eighth and ninth place in each conference will face off in a single-elimination game, hosted by the respective eighth seeds. The winner of each game will advance to the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs and face the top seed of their respective conference.

Round One (Best-of-3)

Each team qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs will play a best-of-3 Round One series. The matchups are dictated by the final regular season standings:

Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9 No. 2 vs. No. 7 No. 3 vs. No. 6 No. 4 vs. No. 5

Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9 No. 2 vs. No. 7 No. 3 vs. No. 6 No. 4 vs. No. 5



The first team to two wins will move on to the Conference Semifinals. Games 1 and 3 of each series will be hosted by the higher seed, while the lower seed hosts Game 2.

Conference Semifinals

The Conference Semifinals will be a single-elimination game between the winners of the Round One series, hosted by the higher seeds.

Eastern Conference Semifinals Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series

Western Conference Semifinals Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series



Conference Finals

The Conference Finals will be a single-elimination game, hosted by the higher seeds.

Eastern Conference Final: highest advancing seed vs. lowest advancing seed

Western Conference Final: highest advancing seed vs. lowest advancing seed

The winner of each Conference Final match will advance to MLS Cup presented by Audi.

MLS Cup Final

A single game between the Eastern Conference champion and Western Conference champion, hosted by the higher seed.