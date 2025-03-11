The well-known MLS struggles of European stars Olivier Giroud and Marco Reus reached a new level this weekend.

After being used off the bench in consecutive Los Angeles FC matches, Giroud finally got a full 90 minutes in Saturday's 5-2 shellacking at the Seattle Sounders . The result: A third appearance out of four with zero shots.

Meanwhile, while Reus may have showed more promise in the No. 10 role for the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday, it was his lack of defensive effort that ultimately drew the headlines in a 3-0 home loss to St. Louis City.

Olivier Giroud and Marco Reus career MLS stats Player Team Appearances (Starts) Minutes Goals Assists Olivier Giroud LAFC 13 (8) 720 0 3 Marco Reus LA Galaxy 9 (6) 533 1 3

There are no easy internal solutions for either club. Jeremy Ebobisse has been a reasonably productive striker in his brief time for the Black-and-Gold, but so long as Giroud remains on the roster there will always be the distracting questions of why a striker with his pedigree isn't performing.

The Galaxy, meanwhile, have no obvious alternatives to fill the playmaking role until Riqui Puig eventually recovers from an ACL tear he suffered late in last year's playoffs .

But what if the easiest solution for both clubs is a rare trade collaboration with their El Trafico rivals who are just a 12-mile drive away?

Here are three reasons a Giroud-Reus swap could work.

The Tactics

Giroud's profile similar to a former Galaxy striker

Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

We've already addressed how LAFC are far less reliant on possession than most of the clubs Giroud has played for , and in particular his last productive stop in Serie A with AC Milan.

The Galaxy are a polar opposite philosophically, at least when they are at full strength.

With Puig healthy, the Galaxy were ball-dominant in most of their matches, and held less than 40 percent of the possession once — during Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF 's visit to Southern California for the 2024 season opener.

And Dejan Joveljic played a version of striker that was far more similar to what Olivier Giroud offers, scoring 15 MLS goals on just 564 touches, or once per every 38 times he touched the ball.

Olivier Giroud/Dejan Joveljic statistical comparison Player Club Season Goals Touches Touches per goal Olivier Giroud AC Milan 2023-24 Serie A 15 732 48.8 Dejan Joveljic LA Galaxy 2024 MLS 15 564 37.6

The tactical fit for Reus at LAFC is a little less obvious. But he is considerably more interchangeable, a trait the LAFC system rewards such, and at this stage of his career might be best suited as a second-striker option if and when the Black-and-Gold want to play with two up top.

The Managers

Cherundolo's Bundesliga roots and Vanney's French familiarity

Reus and Giroud are both fluent English speakers, but they still might respond better to managers who have a first-hand understanding of their respective nations' football cultures.

Cherundolo spent his entire club playing career in Reus' native Germany with Hanover 96. And when he finished playing for the Bundesliga outfit, he was a youth manager with their U-15 and U-17 sides for four seasons before returning to the U.S.

Although Vanney spent most of his playing career in MLS, there was his four-year stint as a defender for Bastia in France's Ligue 1. Situated on the island of Corsica, Bastia shares some cultural similarities in particular with the Mediterranean coastal city of Montpellier, where Grioud spent portions of two Ligue 1 seasons.

That cultural awareness might seem trivial. But any tool a manager has to make a star player with high expectations feel more comfortable could help.

The Lifestyle

There's only a few SoCal options

Both players chose to be in Southern California when most MLS clubs would've probably had them. And if either are going to be cajoled into relocation within the league, it could only help to make a proposal that wouldn't require those players to uproot their lives and families. (Both men are married with young children.)

The only other option that might not require such upheaval woudl be if expansion side San Diego FC was open to a move, and even that is two hours of driving time from Greater Los Angeles when traffic on the I-5 is clear.