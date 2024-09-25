LAFC will hope to end a recent string of cup final defeats when the club hosts Sporting Kansas City in the final of the 2024 U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. A victory would represent LAFC's first USOC trophy in club history, while Sporting KC are aiming to match an all-time tournament record with their fifth triumph in the 109-year-old competition.

This is LAFC's first U.S. Open Cup final appearance and the sixth final across all competitions in just under three seasons with manager Steve Cherundolo at the helm. But since winning MLS Cup 2022 in their home stadium, LAFC has seen a Champions League (2023), a Campeones Cup (2023), a Leagues Cup (2024) and a second MLS Cup (2023) slip from their grasp at the final hurdle. In fact, Cherundolo made it a point to shoot down the narrative emerging from the four straight final losses heading into Wednesday's game.

Sporting KC (8W-16L-7D in 12th place in MLS play) have never lost an Open Cup final in team history, and last hoisted this trophy in 2017. A victory for them would match Bethlehem Steel and Maccabee Los Angeles for the most trophies in the competition with five. This final would also help salvage a difficult season for SKC, given they are already mathematically eliminated from MLS playoff contention and will see their season end on October 19.

LAFC (14W-8L-7D in 4th place in MLS play) are nearly 20 points ahead of Sporting in the Western Conference standings, and they are eyeing a deep MLS playoff run, but they have still been mired in a bit of a slump of late. The team is winless in its last five matches and has just one victory in their last eight league matches. They'll hope their strong home-field advantage at BMO Stadium (15W-2L-5D) will help turn things around beginning on Wednesday.

Road to 2024 US Open Cup Final LAFC Sporting Kansas City Las Vegas Lights (USL) 1-3 LAFC Round of 32 Union Omaha (League 1) 0-1 (a.e.t.) Sporting KC LAFC 3-0 Loudoun United (USL) Round of 16 Sporting KC 4-0 FC Tulsa (USL) LAFC 3-1 New Mexico United (USL) Quarterfinals Sporting KC 2-1 (a.e.t.) FC Dallas (MLS) Seattle Sounders (MLS) 0-1 LAFC Semifinals Sporting KC 2-0 Indy Eleven (USL)

LAFC Lineup vs Sporting KC

LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo rested a host of starters, playing many of his backups in a 3-1 league loss at FC Dallas on Saturday. Recently signed free agents Carlos Vela and Marlon were not part of that squad, and it is unclear whether they will make their first appearance in an LAFC matchday squad for the Open Cup final.

Cherundolo did confirm that influential winger Cristian "Kike" Olivera will be available for the match, but he didn't state whether the player is fit enough to return to the starting lineup after he was listed as questionable for last weekend's match with a leg issue.

The other big questions that Cherundolo has to manage is the formation for the match — three-man backline or four defenders across the back, as has been the case of late — as well as which seven players to have on the bench (two fewer than the nine available subs permitted in MLS league matches). The inclusion of Vela and Marlon would make for a greater competition for places on the subs list.

LAFC Lineup Projection (4-3-3, left to right): Hugo Lloris (GK) — Ryan Hollingshead, Aaron Long, Maxime Chanot, Sergi Palencia — Eduard Atuesta, Ilie Sanchez, Timothy Tillman — Denis Bouanga, Olivier Giroud, Mateusz Bogusz

Hugo Lloris (GK) — Ryan Hollingshead, Aaron Long, Maxime Chanot, Sergi Palencia — Eduard Atuesta, Ilie Sanchez, Timothy Tillman — Denis Bouanga, Olivier Giroud, Mateusz Bogusz LAFC Subs Projection (7 from following): Thomas Hasal (GK), Marlon, Eddie Segura, Omar Campos, Erik Dueñas, Lewis O'Brien, Nathan Ordaz, Cristian "Kike" Olivera, Carlos Vela, Kei Kamara

Thomas Hasal (GK), Marlon, Eddie Segura, Omar Campos, Erik Dueñas, Lewis O'Brien, Nathan Ordaz, Cristian "Kike" Olivera, Carlos Vela, Kei Kamara Injured (2): Lorenzo Dellavalle (knee), Jesus Murillo (knee)

Lorenzo Dellavalle (knee), Jesus Murillo (knee) Suspended: None

Sporting KC Lineup vs LAFC

Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes has mixed and matched his lineups and formations throughout the season — 19 players have made double-digit appearances in league play — and it's very possible he could have a surprise up his sleeve for Cherundolo and LAFC.

Of late, Vermes has favored the 4-5-1 formation with Alan Pulido playing in the withdrawn forward role behind center forward William Agada. Even LAFC's manager commented on Sporting KC's newfound ability to create chances, with 10 goals scored in their last six games across all competitions. In only three of those 10 matches did the opponent generate a higher expected goals (xG) than Sporting KC per FBRef.

The only injury absence for this match involves holding midfielder Nemanja Radoja, who Vermes said is progressing ahead of schedule from his groin injury, last appearing in a match on August 5.

Sporting KC Lineup Projection (4-2-3-1, left to right): Tim Melia (GK) — Tim Leibold, Andreu Fontas, Dany Rosero, Khiry Shelton — Zorhan Bassong, Remi Walter — Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell — William Agada

Tim Melia (GK) — Tim Leibold, Andreu Fontas, Dany Rosero, Khiry Shelton — Zorhan Bassong, Remi Walter — Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell — William Agada Sporting KC Subs Projection (7 from following): John Pulskamp (GK), Robert Voloder, Logan Ndenbe, Joaquin Fernandez, Robert Castellanos, Jake Davis, Memo Rodriguez, Danny Flores, Erik Thommy, Stephen Afrifa, Alenis Vargas

John Pulskamp (GK), Robert Voloder, Logan Ndenbe, Joaquin Fernandez, Robert Castellanos, Jake Davis, Memo Rodriguez, Danny Flores, Erik Thommy, Stephen Afrifa, Alenis Vargas Injured (1): Nemanja Radoja (groin)

Nemanja Radoja (groin) Suspended: None

Where to Watch LAFC vs Sporting KC

Fans around the world can stream the match for FREE on Apple TV

As is the custom for the U.S. Open Cup, a random draw held prior to the semifinals determined the club that would get to host the U.S. Open Cup final. It was called the "host priority order" and LAFC won it, while Sporting KC wound up with no chance to host the final.

Match: LAFC vs Sporting KC (US Open Cup Final)

LAFC vs Sporting KC (US Open Cup Final) Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 10:30 p.m. EDT

10:30 p.m. EDT Stadium: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.) TV Channel: None

None Live Stream: FREE on Apple TV (globally)

FREE on Apple TV (globally) Radio: 710 AM ESPN (LA), KFWB 980 AM (LA), 810 WHB (KC), 1340 AM (KC)

The LAFC vs Sporting KC US Open Cup final will be available to a global audience to stream for FREE on Apple TV from anywhere in the world.

These two teams tied 0-0 in MLS action back in March and will meet again in a few days in Kansas City on October 5.

It's worth noting that members of the 1958 L.A. Kickers U.S. Open Cup championship team will be recognized before the match, according to the LA Times.