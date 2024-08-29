LAFC and Sporting Kansas City will face off in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup final with a chance to make history for their respective clubs.

It would be the first U.S. Open Cup trophy in the history of LAFC , a club that only launched back in 2018. A Sporting Kansas City victory would give that club its fifth all-time trophy to match an all-time tournament record. The winner will also take home $300,000 in prize money. In addition, the winner is also granted an automatic berth in the following season's CONCACAF Champions Cup. However, this will automatically go to Sporting KC, since LAFC have already qualified for the 2025 Champions Cup by reaching the Leagues Cup final.

The championship match will be held at LAFC's home stadium after that club won a draw conducted by the U.S. Soccer Federation, which organizes the tournament every season.

Sporting Kansas City defeated second-division side Indy Eleven 2-0 at home to reach the final, while LAFC went on the road and knocked out the Seattle Sounders on a late Denis Bouanga penalty kick. Both teams have only needed to face one MLS club along their road to the final.

Road to 2024 US Open Cup Final LAFC Sporting Kansas City Las Vegas Lights (USL) 1-3 LAFC Round of 32 Union Omaha (League 1) 0-1 (a.e.t.) Sporting KC LAFC 3-0 Loudoun United (USL) Round of 16 Sporting KC 4-0 FC Tulsa (USL) LAFC 3-1 New Mexico United (USL) Quarterfinals Sporting KC 2-1 (a.e.t.) FC Dallas (MLS) Seattle Sounders (MLS) 0-1 LAFC Semifinals Sporting KC 2-0 Indy Eleven (USL)

Watch LAFC vs Sporting KC US Open Cup Final

Fans can stream the title match for free on Apple TV anywhere in the world

The final seven matches of the 2024 U.S. Open Cup tournament are being carried by Apple TV and their coverage will culminate in the live stream of the final.

Match: LAFC vs. Sporting KC (U.S. Open Cup Final)

LAFC vs. Sporting KC (U.S. Open Cup Final) Date: September 25, 2024

September 25, 2024 Time: 10:30 p.m. EDT

10:30 p.m. EDT Stadium: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.) TV: None

None Stream: Free stream on Apple TV (worldwide)

"We hope [to win it]," LAFC forward Kei Kamara told Apple TV after the triumph in Seattle. "It'll be at home [BMO Stadium]. We want it. This club is all about winning championships and making history. We have to reward ourselves this time around. It's Kansas City coming to town. We have to respect them. They've won this tournament before. We'll be ready."

The U.S. Open Cup, which started back in 1913, is the oldest soccer competition held in the USA and one of the oldest anywhere in the world. As the name suggests, it is a tournament that is open to teams from all levels of soccer in the United States, including professional and amateur ranks.

This season only eight clubs from the top-flight MLS participated in the tournament with 11 others sending their reserve teams. The other eight eligible MLS teams declined to take part, including seven citing CONCACAF Champions Cup obligations. They will watch the Sept. 25 final from home as LAFC and Sporting KC look to add to their trophy cabinet.

LAFC vs Sporting KC Trophies Won LAFC Titles (since 2018) Sporting KC Titles (since 1996) 1 (2022) MLS Cup 2 (2000, 2013) 2 (2019, 2022) MLS Supporters' Shield 1 (2000) —— U.S. Open Cup 4 (2004, 2012, 2015, 2017) —— Leagues Cup —— —— CONCACAF Champions Cup —— —— Campeones Cup —— 3 trophies TOTALS 7 trophies

LAFC Reach Another Major Tournament Final

This time LAFC will be hoping to avoid another title match disappointment

LAFC are once again in another final, and this time they hope to win it after losing four consecutive trophies at the final hurdle.

As a team that only debuted in 2018, it is a remarkable achievement that LAFC will play in a seventh final. Of the previous six finals, however, they have lost all but one: the Gareth Bale game in MLS Cup 2022 thanks to a penalty shootout (video highlights below).

LAFC have never been to a U.S. Open Cup final. Their previous best finish was a semifinal appearance in their inaugural 2018 season, when they fell to the Houston Dynamo in a penalty shootout.

Below is a list of the finals LAFC have reached, including in two continental championship tournaments in 2020 and 2023, losing to Mexican sides on both occasions (Tigres and Leon).

LAFC in Cup Finals Date Competition Result Dec. 22, 2020 CONCACAF Champions League Tigres UANL 2-1 LAFC Nov. 5, 2022 MLS Cup LAFC 3-3 Philadelphia Union (LAFC won 3-0 on penalties) May 31 & June 4, 2023 CONCACAF Champions League 1st Leg: León 2-1 LAFC

LAFC 2nd Leg: LAFC 0-1 León (Leon won 3-1 on aggregate) Sept. 27, 2023 Campeones Cup LAFC 0-0 Tigres UANL (Tigres won 4-2 on penalties) Dec. 9, 2023 MLS Cup Columbus 2-1 LAFC Aug, 25, 2024 Leagues Cup Columbus 3-1 LAFC Sept. 25, 2024 U.S. Open Cup TBD vs. Sporting KC

Sporting KC Aim to Match US Open Cup Record

Another trophy would match the most by any club in USOC tournament history

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City could set the standard for MLS teams in the U.S. Open Cup with a victory in Los Angeles on September 25.

Another triumph in this competition would give Sporting KC five all-time, matching it with Bethlehem Steel and Maccabee Los Angeles for the record of trophies by a single club.

Current Sporting manager Peter Vermes has a major role to play in the club's Open Cup success, having overseen SKC for three of its four triumphs (2012, 2015, 2017 - photo above). A former coach of Vermes, Bob Gansler, was at the helm for the 2004 trophy.

Most US Open Cup Trophies All-Time Titles Club Years Won 5 Bethlehem Steel 1915, 1916, 1918, 1919, 1926 5 Maccabee Los Angeles 1973, 1975, 1977, 1978, 1981 4 Chicago Fire 1998, 2000, 2003, 2006 4 Fall River F.C. 1924, 1927, 1930, 1931 4 Greek American AA 1967, 1968, 1969, 1974 4 Philadelphia Tridents/Ukrainians 1960, 1961, 1963, 1966 4 Seattle Sounders 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014 4 Sporting Kansas City 2004, 2012, 2015, 2017

LAFC vs Sporting KC All-Time History

One club has the decided edge in this head-to-head

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

These two teams have only ever met in MLS regular season play since LAFC joined the league in 2018 as an expansion side.

Across those 11 matches, LAFC have compiled a 6W-3L-2D record against Sporting KC, who have not won a game in the series since August 4, 2021, which also happens to represent Sporting's only victory at BMO Stadium.

That 4-1 road result by Peter Vermes (left in photo above) and his squad has been the lone highlight of their road trips to face LAFC, who have won three and drawn two of the other five showdowns in Los Angeles.

The 2024 U.S. Open Cup final foes have only met once previously this season and that was back in March in a 0-0 regular season draw in Los Angeles. They have one more MLS match on the schedule to take place on October 5 in Kansas City.

LAFC vs Sporting KC all-time Date Competition Result Location Oct. 28, 2018 MLS Regular Season SKC 2-1 LAFC Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.) March 3, 2019 MLS Regular Season LAFC 2-1 SKC BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.) July 3, 2019 MLS Regular Season SKC 1-5 LAFC Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.) June 26, 2021 MLS Regular Season SKC 2-1 LAFC Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.) Aug. 4, 2021 MLS Regular Season LAFC 1-4 SKC BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.) Sept. 3, 2021 MLS Regular Season LAFC 4-0 SKC BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.) April 17, 2022 MLS Regular Season LAFC 3-1 SKC BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.) July 3, 2022 MLS Regular Season SKC 0-2 LAFC Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.) May 17, 2023 MLS Regular Season LAFC 1-1 SKC BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.) June 17, 2023 MLS Regular Season SKC 1-2 LAFC Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.) March 9, 2024 MLS Regular Season LAFC 0-0 SKC BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)