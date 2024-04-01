Highlights Laiatu Latu excelled in the 2023 college football season, winning multiple prestigious awards.

Latu's pass-rushing package, motor, and elite college production make him a polished prospect.

Latu will need to be stronger against the run, and remain healthy.

During the 2023 college football season, Laiatu Latu was the recipient of the Ted Hendricks Award, the Lombardi Award, and also earned First-Team All Pac-12 honors. All of those awards were very well-deserved for the exciting young pass rusher. Latu was great in 2023 by every measure, making himself a first-round talent in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Latu spent his first two years at the University of Washington, before having some health complications, and eventually moving to UCLA for his junior and senior seasons. He didn't see much playing time as a Huskie, but after heading to Southern California, everything changed. Latu thrived as a Bruin, posting back-to-back double-digit sack seasons in 2022 and 2023.

GIVEMESPORT's Top 100 Prospects: Top 5 EDGE Rushers Overall Rank Player School Height/Weight #16 Laitu Latu UCLA 6'5" / 259 #18 Chop Robinson Penn State 6'3" / 254 #20 Jared Verse Florida State 6'4" / 254 #27 Dallas Turner Alabama 6'3" 246 #58 Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan 6'3" / 267

Latu finds himself atop our list of the top edge rushers in the 2024 draft class. This class in general is a very talented one, with Latu, Chop Robinson, Jared Verse, and Dallas Turner all seemingly in a league of their own. Behind them, Kneeland and some others form a nice group of players that likely won't be drafted as high, but could end up being looked at as steals further on down the road.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Top 100, ranked The 2024 draft is filled with exciting prospects, from the headliners to the sleepers. Here's a closer look at players to keep an eye on.

Laiatu Latu's Strengths

Latu has the most complete pass-rushing skill set in the entire draft class

Credit: Ross D. Franklin / AP

To put it simply, Latu has arguably the most complete, NFL-ready profile of any edge rusher in the entire class. There really isn't much he can't do. Below is a full look at Latu's deep pass-rushing skill set, against the best quarterback in the nation.

As a pass rusher, Latu has a deep bag of moves he can go to that he knows will work at any time. Latu is able to rush both the inside and outside shoulders of opposing tackles, and he has the dip and bend needed to squeeze under and around linemen.

Latu is very smart, and uses his leverage well to create counter opportunities. The UCLA product has several counter-moves in his bag as well to compliment his game.

His motor is incredible, as Latu never takes a play off, and shows 100% effort and speed every snap, while his motor allows him to make second and third-chance plays. To put it simply, Latu has a technically refined, NFL-ready pass-rushing skill set. There really isn't anything to hate about him as a pass rusher.

Laiatu Latu's College Stats Year School Total Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks 2019 Washington 15 1.5 0.5 2022 UCLA 36 12.5 10.5 2023 UCLA 49 21.5 13

Latu's final two years of his college career at UCLA were very impressive. His ability to produce as much as he did during those two years gives a lot of promise for his NFL career. His 13 sacks and a whopping 21.5 tackles for a loss in 2023 are simply remarkable.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Laiatu Latu's 21.5 tackles for loss in 2023 ranks first in FBS.

Finally, Latu has some room to grow as a run-defender, but he has some of the basics down. Latu might need to get stronger in his lower body to really move linemen around in the running game, but he does use his leverage smartly. He's hard for tight ends to block, and while tackles fare better against him, Latu has shown the ability to shed blocks from them.

Laiatu Latu's Weaknesses

Smaller arms and a scary injury history are the main concerns regarding Latu

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

For all the things Latu does well, there are some notable things that scouts are concerned about when it comes to him, with his longer arms limiting his power, and a scary neck injury possibly haunting his future.

First, Latu's arms are simply just a tad small. He has average-level strength, which isn't a bad thing in itself. However, because of his shorter arms, he isn't able to utilize all of his strength, so Latu will definitely have to become a bit stronger to become truly dangerous against the run.

Latu also doesn't have the quickest first step. With the lack of a quick first step, and the inability to utilize all of his strength, Latu ends up relying solely on his rushing moves. He's got no problems there, but at the NFL level, it would be a big help if he could add some strength, or quickness off the line of scrimmage.

Finally, Latu's injury history must be mentioned. Latu had to medically retire due to a neck injury after the 2019 season, which is the reason he didn't play in 2020 or 2021. Latu hurt his neck during a workout, and had to have neck fusion surgery. Afterward, the medical staff at the University of Washington would not clear him to play, and told him he'd have to medically retire.

Dr. Robert Watkins, who has worked with Danielle Hunter and Peyton Manning in the past, looked at Latu's situation and cleared him to play. Latu then put up 10.5 and 13 sacks in back-to-back years, so there doesn't seem to be any issues with his neck anymore, although it must be mentioned.

Final Thoughts

Latu has the most NFL-ready skill set of any EDGE rusher in this year's class, and will be a contributor on day one

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Latu could start in an NFL game tomorrow, if he wanted to. He's about as NFL ready as it gets. Whichever team drafts Latu in the first round can trot him out there as a three-down player and reasonably expect 10+ sacks in his rookie season. He's that good.

Latu can definitely improve as a run-defender. He needs to get stronger and quicker off the line to become a true difference maker in that department. Still, he is smart and uses his leverage well enough that it won't be an area he necessarily struggles in.

GIVEMESPORT has Latu heading to the Los Angeles Rams with the 19th overall pick in our 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Latu is projected to be a mid-to-late first round draft pick. Some other teams that would make sense for him are the Indianapolis Colts at 15, the Atlanta Falcons at 24, the Miami Dolphins at 21, and finally, the Detroit Lions at 29.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.