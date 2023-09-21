Highlights The Lakers' Sunday Whites jersey, introduced in 2003, honors Chick Hearn and became iconic for Kobe Bryant's 81-point game.

The M.P.L.S. Throwback jersey pays homage to the Lakers' early years in Minneapolis with its powder blue base and gold trim.

The 1967 Purple and Gold jersey, featuring a distinct crooked team name, set the precedent for the Lakers' iconic color combination.

Few jerseys in the world of professional sports are more iconic than the purple and gold strip of the Los Angeles Lakers. Some of the greatest players in NBA history have donned Lakers colors, adding prestige and swagger to the now wildly popular uniform.

While there have been a number of attempts to try and innovate their jerseys, a few have really stood the test of time.

With that said, we take a look below at the best Lakers jerseys to ever grace the court.

5 Sunday Whites

When done right, anything paired with white is sure to stand out on the court. That’s exactly the case with the Lakers’ Sunday Whites, which were first worn in 2003. At that time, this jersey design was incorporated by the team in honor of Chick Hearn, the franchise’s iconic play-by-play announcer.

Hearn served as the voice of the Lakers for 41 years, beginning his career in 1965. His time as a broadcaster spanned several memorable iterations of the team, following the club all the way to Game 4 of the 2002 NBA Finals, which would be his final game on the call. Coincidentally, that was the last championship won by the Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O’Neal era and the third ring of their three-peat under Phil Jackson.

The following season, the Lakers introduced the Sunday Whites as the team’s home uniform. Its dominant white design stood out on the court, with the gold providing the accent for the jerseys. Also, its most iconic moment came during Bryant’s 81-point explosion against the Toronto Raptors, cementing the design in the franchise’s history.

4 M.P.L.S. Throwback

The Lakers' purple and gold threads are unmistakable, whether it's on an NBA court or on the street. However, the iconic franchise hasn't always sported those colors; the original Lakers jerseys once looked very different, way back before the team even called Los Angeles home.

The M.P.L.S. jersey design stood out for its satisfying powder blue base and gold trim, a throwback to the uniforms worn during the George Mikan-era Lakers from 1958 to 1965, when the team was based in Minneapolis. When the club eventually moved to Los Angeles, the kit was used for a couple more years before they finally made the switch to the now popular Lakers design. First seen in 2002, the M.P.L.S. Throwback uniform eventually made its way back for the 2017-18 season.

3 1967 Purple and Gold

After years of the M.P.L.S. jerseys, a change was in order for L.A. after swapping Minnesota for California. That change arrived in 1967, when Jack Kent Cooke purchased the franchise and introduced a handful of changes, one of which was using the purple and gold combination for the team uniform.

As it stands, this marks the first iteration of the Lakers' iconic purple and gold uniform, a color combination that has defined the team since. Basketball legends such as Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain suited up for the team wearing this uniform while dominating the Western Conference. Among the records and titles clinched during that era, the team won a record-breaking 33 straight games and an NBA championship during the 1971-72 season.

Looking at the design itself and fans may notice the team’s name is printed on a slant on the uniform. This small quirk made the jersey distinct, rather than detract from it in any way. But above all, the 1967 purple and gold jersey set the precedent for much that followed.

Lakers career scoring leaders

Player Career Points Kobe Bryant 33,643 Jerry West 25,192 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 24,176 Elgin Baylor 23,149 Magic Johnson 17,707 James Worthy 16,320 Shaquille O'Neal 13,895 Gail Goodrich 13,044 Byron Scott 12,780 Jamaal Wilkes 10,601

2 Black Mamba Edition

Without a doubt, the late Kobe Bryant is as synonymous with the Lakers franchise as anyone in league history, spending his entire 20-year career with the club. Aside from the long list of accolades and titles he brought to Los Angeles throughout his legendary career, no one could deny his dedication to basketball and to the purple and gold. That’s why, when a jersey dedicated to the Black Mamba was released, it only made sense for fans to fall head-over-heels in love with it.

Debuted in 2018, the Black Mamba jersey took on a special meaning following Bryant's tragic death in January 2020. The Lakers would don the uniform multiple times throughout the 2019-20 season on their way to the franchise's first NBA Championship since 2010. It may also be the most aesthetically pleasing jersey on this list, with the hues of gold perfeclty contrasting the darkness of the black base.

1 Showtime Lakers

Above every iteration of the Lakers’ jersey out there is one that made the franchise stand out like never before. The purple and gold uniform worn during the Showtime era is timeless and transcends everything that came before or after it.

Worn during the 1980s edition of the team - an era that netted the Lakers five championships - starring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and James Worthy, the uniform design deviates a little from the 1967 version by adding a drop shadow effect on the player’s number. Another reason why it’s on the top is the many variations that followed through the years; a testament to the impact the Showtime jersey has had over the franchise.

As the NBA continues to grow, and with merchandise and jersey sales being a key driver of profit for the league and its teams, it won't be a surprise if fans see more improvements and innovations when it comes to jersey designs over the next few years. It's difficult to go out anywhere in the world today and not notice at least one Lakers jersey or piece of gear in public, with the franchise continually drawing in fans across the globe.

With that being said, be on the lookout in the coming months and years to see if there are new Lakers jersey designs that will stand out and generate a lot of hype among fans. As everyone knows, Los Angeles likes to be at the forefront of everything in the NBA.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.