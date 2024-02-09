Highlights Lakers honor Kobe Bryant with the unveiling of statues in front of Crypto.com Arena.

February 8, 2024, will go down as a special night for Los Angeles Lakers fans and general NBA fans alike. Earlier in the day, the Lakers unveiled the first of three statues of the legendary Kobe Bryant, memorializing him in front of Crypto.com Arena forever. The Lakers donned their black "Mamba" jerseys and took the stage in a primetime TNT showcase against Nikola Jokić and the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers looked to enact some revenge against Denver after being swept by them in last year's Western Conference Finals. With a couple of starters out on both sides, it was a pretty even matchup despite Denver's recent history in the series—the Nuggets had won six straight games versus LA heading into the game.

Jamal Murray finished off the Lakers with masterful fourth quarter

Nuggets defeat Lakers, 109-104

From the jump, the game was played with a sort of intensity that rivaled a playoff atmosphere. In the first half, the Lakers struggled to establish a rhythm on the offensive end. They were able to generate some clean looks but just didn't convert.

Led by spirited efforts from Jokić and Michael Porter Jr., Denver captured full control of game flow and momentum—the ball was moving well, they outhustled LA and took advantage of opportunities to score.

The Lakers turned the energy up a couple of notches in the second half, however. Embodying a tougher mentality, the Lakers were a bit more active. Jaxson Hayes, in particular, was a catalyst during LA's late charge in the fourth quarter. Davis was also very effective; he finished with 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

In the final stanza, the Lakers trimmed Denver's lead and were within striking distance with a few minutes to go. A Hayes block led to a game-tying Austin Reaves triple to knot it up at 104.

From there, Jamal Murray took the game into his own hands. After already making a few jumpers in the period, he scored five straight points to push the lead to 109-104. Then, Porter Jr.'s wide-open corner triple gave Denver an eight-point lead, essentially sealing the deal.

After the game, Murray noted he could feel Bryant's presence in the arena. He was quoted as saying, "Whatever happens, just want to have that next shot mentality, just like him."

Jamal Murray – Fourth Quarter Stats Categories Stats PTS 10 REB 3 AST 3 FG% 50.0 3PT% 50.0

Murray always seems to star when he plays the Lakers - his final line of 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists helped power Denver to victory.

Budding rivalry and future playoff implications between Lakers and Nuggets

Nuggets have won seven straight games against the Lakers

After meeting in last year's Western Conference Finals, the Nuggets and Lakers are on the verge of a legitimate rivalry. However, the two teams are currently at opposite ends of the spectrum. Though the Nuggets had to fight hard for their seventh straight victory in the series, it's been one-sided for a while now. Even without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the lineup, Denver still showed a competitive edge from the outset of the game.

"Our guys truly play for each other," - Mike Malone .

Denver had 33 assists on the night—coming off the heels of last year's Finals, Denver is truly a unit in sync. The core pieces and supplemental role players are selfless and have experience playing with each other, which has been a big factor in their impressive record this season.

Lakers vs. Nuggets – 2023 WCF Stats PPG RPG APG FG% Jamal Murray (DEN) 32.5 6.3 5.3 52.7 LeBron James (LAL) 27.8 9.5 10.0 51.9 Nikola Jokić (DEN) 27.8 14.5 11.8 50.6 Anthony Davis (LAL) 26.8 14.0 2.3 49.3 Austin Reaves (LAL) 21.3 3.5 5.3 54.9

Meanwhile, Los Angeles is still searching for continuity regarding lineups and availability. Three rotation players, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent are out for an extended period of time and second-year guard Max Christie left the game with an ankle injury.

On the day of the trade deadline, the Lakers ultimately opted against making a move and stood pat with the roster. James and Davis are operating at all-star levels but are unable to carry the franchise to a championship level on their own. With less than half of the regular season left, LA is four and a half games back of the highly-coveted sixth seed—avoiding the Play-In tournament is preferred.

Though moral victories are unacceptable for a proud franchise like the Lakers, their undermanned performance against Denver is a reason for some optimism from a competitive standpoint. Head coach Darvin Ham lauded an "A+ effort" from his team despite coming up short. On an emotional night honoring Bryant, a shift in mentality might be just what Los Angeles needs to turn their season around.