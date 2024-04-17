Highlights The Lakers secured the 7th seed in the West with a win over the Pelicans on Tuesday.

Anthony Davis credited his Lakers teammates for the win after struggles shooting from himself and LeBron James.

The Lakers are now set to face the Nuggets in a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals.

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially made it to the 2024 postseason.

On Tuesday night, the Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans on the road 110–106 in the first game of the play-in tournament to secure the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

While Los Angeles is led night after night by its superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, neither player was at their best when it comes to shooting from the floor. After the game, Davis was quick to shout out the rest of his teammates for lifting the Lakers up when they needed it most.

"I mean, me and Bron were 12-for-36 or something like that," Davis said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "D-Lo, AR, Rui, TP, Gabe, Jax, those are the guys who really won the game for us."

Indeed, it was a far from stellar shooting performance from the duo, with Davis going 6-for-16 and James shooting 6-for-20 from the floor. That said, both stars made up for their lack of buckets in other ways.

James and Davis went a combined 18-for-20 from the free throw line, with both players drilling clutch shots from the charity stripe in the waning moments of the game. James finished with nearly a triple-double, with a final line of 23 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. Davis had an impressive 15 rebounds to go along with his 20 points on the day.

But as Davis said, it was his Lakers' teammates that lifted the team up on Tuesday. D'Angelo Russell put up 21 points, including shooting 5-for-11 from beyond the arc, while Rui Hachimura made five of his six shots from the floor.

Russell, Hachimura, and Austin Reaves combined to shoot an impressive 50% from three-point range. That efficiency was a boon to the Lakers' offense on a night when James and Davis were not at their usual best.

With Their Playoff Spot Secure, the Lakers Now Look Forward to a Far Bigger Challenge

It's Los Angeles vs. Denver in the first round of the postseason.

With their win over the Pelicans, the Lakers earned the seventh seed in the West and with it, a match-up against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

The series will be a rematch of last year's Western Conference finals, in which the Nuggets swept the Lakers out of the postseason. Since that series, the Lakers and Nuggets have met three times, with Denver taking all three games by an average margin of victory of 10 points.

That said, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham says his team is ready to turn the tide.

"We like where we are. We like where the spirit of our group is," Ham said after the win on Tuesday night. "Everybody’s chipping in, pitching in, and excited about this challenge, this opportunity. Respect to Denver. They’re a hell of a ball club. There’s a reason why they’re the defending champs. But we like our chances."

Like Ham said, everyone is currently pitching in on the Lakers. If Los Angeles is to have a shot at taking down the reigning NBA champions, they'll need James, Davis, and the rest of their roster all in top form.