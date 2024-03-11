Highlights Anthony Davis made NBA history on Sunday night with an impressive stat line vs. Timberwolves.

Lakers inch closer to securing a playoff spot with a 36-30 record and the final stretch of the regular season ahead.

Strong performance against Timberwolves crucial for Lakers' postseason aspirations, attempt to push up the Western Conference standings.

Exclusivity tends to be a rarity throughout NBA history, with many players recording similar all-time performances that have themselves grouped with one another.

Sunday night turned out to be the opposite for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who joined a class all by himself in the team's 120-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Cyrpto.com Arena.

Anthony Davis' Dominant Night En Route to Double-Double vs. Timberwolves

Lakers star posts a 27-25-5-7-3 stat line in 39 minutes of action

Double-doubles are quite the norm for the Lakers superstar, always utilizing his inside game when bullying mismatches down low in the post and boxing out for rebounds while being an elite defensive anchor.

Sunday night concluded with Davis tallying 27 points, 25 rebounds, five assists on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 9-of-13 from the free-throw line for his 52nd double-double of the season. He also was astounding on the defensive side of the ball, making a career-high seven steals and three blocks against Minnesota players.

This performance cemented Davis as the only player in league history to record a stat line of that caliber. According to StatMuse, he is the first to have 25 or more points, 25 or more rebounds, five or more assists, and five or more steals in a game since steals became an official stat in the 1973-74 season.

Davis has turned up his elite performances a notch with the Lakers needing to win consistently to rise in the Western Conference standings. He is on a 12-game streak of recording a double-double, averaging 24.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and 2.6 assists on 55.5 percent shooting from the field throughout that stretch.

Fellow co-star LeBron James added a game-high 29 points alongside nine assists and eight rebounds for the Lakers in Sunday's win. They had to handle a relatively close game for most of the night, only leading 69-68 at halftime due to Minnesota big man Naz Reid unleashing 21 points with five three-pointers (finishing with 25 points total) in Karl-Anthony Towns' absence.

It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Lakers ultimately pulled away from the Timberwolves. Davis helped command a 21-4 run to begin the period as Minnesota was unable to crawl out of the hole. It also didn't help the Wolves that their depth at the big man spot was severely shorthanded with Reid playing over 42 minutes due to Towns being sidelined with a torn meniscus and Rudy Gobert sitting out due to right hamstring tightness.

Nonetheless, the Timberwolves were unable to stop Davis on both sides of the ball, which allowed him to have one of the best nights of his career.

Impact of Lakers' Victory Over Timberwolves

Los Angeles is getting closer to escaping the Play-In zone in a brutal Western Conference

The Lakers need every win they can get with 16 games remaining on their schedule. Improving their standing in the Western Conference would not only improve their chances of having a better first-round matchup in the playoffs, but clinching a top-six seed would take a lot of pressure off their shoulders to try to secure a seven or eight seed via the Play-In Tournament.

The Lakers have a 36-30 record, standing firm at ninth in the West as they are six games above .500 for the first time this season. They are 1.5 games ahead of Golden State while trailing six-seed Phoenix by two games, Sacramento by 1.5 games, and Dallas by one game.

Having won consecutive games, including six of their last 10, Los Angeles will hope to keep this momentum going with another victory on Wednesday against the Kings.