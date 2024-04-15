Highlights The Lakers secured the 8th seed with a win against the Pelicans on the final day of the regular season, avoiding back-to-back play-in games for playoffs.

Concerns arose over Anthony Davis' back spasms during the game, but the injury seems minor, and he expects to play Tuesday.

The Lakers hope for postseason success with Davis in top form, but face a daunting task in a loaded Western Conference.

The Los Angeles Lakers made their path to the playoffs a bit easier on Sunday with a 124–108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in their regular season finale.

After entering the weekend in ninth place in the Western Conference and in line to need to win back-to-back games in the play-in tournament to reach the field of 16, the Lakers jumped into eighth place, giving them two shots to secure one win and make the true postseason bracket.

While the season certainly ended on a high note, there was cause for concern for Los Angeles after the health of one of their superstar players was brought into question. Anthony Davis, who has put up 24.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game for the Lakers this year, went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Pelicans while dealing with back spasms.

Luckily for Los Angeles, the injury appears to have been minor. After the game, Davis addressed the play that caused the scare, which came after he received some contact from Pelicans big man Larry Nance Jr.

"He gave me a little shove in the back. My back just locked up. But nothing concerning," Davis told reporters in the locker room. "I was in the air, probably just a dangerous play on him."

Davis assured reporters that he would be good to go on Tuesday night, when the Lakers are set to face the Pelicans once again, this time with a spot in the playoffs on the line.

"No doubt that I’m going to play," Davis said. "See how it feels for the rest of the day. Get some massages, some treatment. Just keep it loose."

The Lakers Will Want Davis in Peak Condition for Their Potential Postseason Run

While the regular season hasn't been entirely smooth sailing in Los Angeles, anything can happen in the playoffs.

Finishing outside the top six in the West was undoubtedly a disappointment for the Lakers, who have in Davis and LeBron James two of the most dominant players of their generation in the starting lineup. But despite many stops and starts to their season due to injuries and roster revamping, Los Angeles could be primed for a playoff run if they can get through the play-in tournament.

Last year, the Lakers played their way out of the play-in tournament and made a run all the way to the conference finals, where they were swept by the Denver Nuggets, who went on to win the championship.

Should Los Angeles beat the Pelicans on Tuesday, it would set up a rematch of those conference finals against the Nuggets, with the Lakers hungry to avenge their sweep out of the postseason from last year.

If the Lakers lose on Tuesday but are able to steal a win in the final game of the play-in tournament, they'll take on the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. While the Thunder finished the year atop the Western Conference, they severely lack playoff experience, and they'll be up against Davis and James whose postseason excellence could be put up against any superstar pairing in recent memory.