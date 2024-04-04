Highlights

Davis led the Lakers with a monster 35-point and 18-rebound performance, while James added 25.

The Lakers are playing their best basketball of the season, going 8-1 as they build momentum for the postseason.

With a 13-point lead with 1:21 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers looked well on their way to an easy victory over the Washington Wizards. The Lakers subbed out LeBron James and Anthony Davis along with their usual starters and brought in the young guys to finish off the evening. However, the Wizards scored seven straight points and had the ball with 17.1 seconds remaining, as Los Angeles saw its lead dwindle down to a precarious five points.

With the third stringers unable to take them to the finish line, the Lakers brought in James and Davis back for the final stretch of the game to close the deal and the latter essentially sealed the 125-120 win with this game-clinching block.

After the game, Davis revealed that he and James didn't even think twice about subbing themselves back into the game to make sure the Lakers secured the win in the bag. They didn't even get the stamp of approval from head coach Darvin Ham.

"I don't think Ham even asked. I got up, Bron got up. We're going to get a stop... And if they foul, we make freethrows... It's a learning lesson, especially for our young guys, to just come in and stay ready." - Anthony Davis

James also echoed the same sentiments when asked about the late-game substitution, saying that "the best teacher in life is experience" and that this should give them a lesson to be better the next time a similar situation arises.

Lakers Playing Their Best Basketball of the Season

8-1 over their last nine games

After cruising to a 128-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, James and Davis had enough energy to power the Lakers through the second night of a back-to-back. AD had a monster double-double with 35 points and 18 rebounds and went 15-of-15 from the freethrow line. Meanwhile, LeBron added 25 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists.

Despite the late-game scare, James was still very satisfied with the way their East Coast road trip went. They kicked off the road trip with a massive double-overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks despite playing without LeBron James.

Similar to how he ended the road trip, Davis put up a dominant performance against the Bucks with 34 points and 23 rebounds. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell stepped up big time in James' absence with 29 points apiece to help lead the Lakers to what Darvin Ham called one of their three best wins of the season.

Overall, Los Angeles has lost just one game over its last nine outings and will look to keep the momentum going when the team heads back to California for a three-game home stand before going back on the road for their final two assignments of the regular season.

Los Angeles Lakers Remaining Schedule Opponent Date vs. Cleveland Cavaliers April 6 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves April 7 vs. Golden State Warriors April 9 @ Memphis Grizzlies April 12 @ New Orleans Pelicans April 14

At 44-33, the Lakers still find themselves at 9th in the Western Conference standings and two games behind the No. 6 seed Phoenix Suns in the loss column. With five games remaining on the schedule, Los Angeles will likely participate in the play-in. Nonetheless, the Lakers are playing their best basketball of the season down the stretch and this momentum they are carrying could come in very handy when the bloodbath of the postseason begins in a couple of weeks.