The Los Angeles Lakers battled through multiple setbacks to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Playing without LeBron James, they clawed back from a fourth-quarter 19-point deficit to win the game in double overtime.

Alongside Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Davis played a starring role in the thriller, and head coach Darvin Ham praised him for his gutsy performance.

“[Anthony Davis] assured me he was going to push through .. kudos to him, he played his ass off.” - Davin Ham

Fighting Through Pain

Davis battled through knee issues to help the Lakers win the game

The Lakers center made an enormous impact on both ends of the floor against the star-studded Bucks to earn the 128-124 victory. With James out of action, Davis was forced to lead his team through the entire game.

Experiencing some discomfort in his knee, the 31-year-old played through the pain and dominated almost every facet of the contest when the Lakers needed him the most. Reaves drained multiple clutch threes on his way to a triple-double and Russell earned a 29-point double-double, but Davis’ defensive impact proved a crucial factor in the key win.

Anthony Davis in 2OT Win Over Milwaukee Bucks MIN 51:52 PTS 34 FG% 38.7% REB 23 BLK 4

Davis is no stranger to injury setbacks, having missed large chunks of his 12 seasons in the NBA. He has even recently experienced alarming Achilles issues. However, the big man set himself the goal of playing 82 games this season and while he hasn’t managed to meet that lofty target, he has played 96 of his last 100 games. In fact, last night’s 52-minute contribution was the most by a Lakers since Kobe Bryant in 2012, proving the big man’s dedication to the cause.

Davis in His Prime

Davis is enjoying an extremely well-rounded season for Lakers

Sharing the offensive load with LeBron, Davis has seamlessly slotted in as the Lakers’ co-star and arguably their best current player during his time in California, despite James’ legendary status. So far this season, he is +73 on +/- and a defensive rating of 109.5.

He is currently rebounding at a rate that ties his career best and immensely impacts both ends.

Anthony Davis 2023-24 Stats GP 67 PPG 24.6 FG% 55.8% RPG 12.5 APG 3.6

One aspect of the game that Ham would have been pleased with was Davis's three-point shooting volume. At the beginning of the season, Ham set his star the challenge of shooting six threes per game throughout the year.

“I want him, if he can – I know he won’t do it, but maybe he’ll shock me – but I’ve requested to see six 3-point attempts a game. Three per half, at least. I wouldn’t put that on him if I didn’t think he was capable.”

After 72 games, Davis hit the magic number for the first time on Tuesday. He attempted eight threes against Milwaukee, and one of them tied the game in overtime. It took a while, but Ham’s vision came to life in one of the most important games of the season.

The Lakers now hold a 40-32 record, sitting in 9th position in the Western Conference. They are 2.5 games clear of the Golden State Warriors in 10th and 3.5 games ahead of the Houston Rockets in 11th, putting them in a solid position for a play-in spot, with 10 games remaining.