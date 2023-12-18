Highlights Austin Reaves has thrived in his new role as a bench player, boosting the Lakers' performance and winning games.

As a reserve, Reaves has averaged 15.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game, contributing to the team's success.

Reaves ranks among the top bench players in the league in scoring average and assists, making him an early candidate for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.

Following a relatively slow start to the 2023-24 campaign, Los Angeles Lakers forward Austin Reaves found himself in a situation that few would have predicted for him when the 25-year-old re-upped with his club on a four-year, $53.8 million deal over the summer.

Specifically, the breakout marksman was relegated to a reserve role once again by Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

At the time, Ham maintained that Reaves wasn't being punished or demoted. And Reaves put on a brave face amid the change-up, although he also said this:

"For me, I'm a competitor and, truthfully, you don't want to have that conversation [about going to the bench]."

Source: Spectrum SportsNet

A full month has now passed since Reaves was relieved of his starting job and, regardless of how he feels about it at this juncture, there's no doubt that he's turned the lemons that Ham gave him into sweet lemonade.

He hasn't just regained his mojo as a bench guy, he has also injected himself into the early conversation for Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Reaves has made the most of his new role

Shooting numbers have risen since moving to bench

The last time that Reaves started for the Lakers was during the club's 34-point shellacking at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Nov. 8. He went on to come off the bench in 17 straight games, a streak that was broken on Friday when he had to fill in for an inactive D'Angelo Russell (migraine). His numbers during that stretch were simply on another level.

As a sub, Reaves is averaging 15.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per outing. Meanwhile, he has connected on 50.3 percent of his field goal attempts overall and 39.3 percent of his attempts from three-point range.

Perhaps the bigger story for the Lakers than Reaves' counting stats, though, is the way he has impacted the scoreboard and wins/losses since becoming the team's resident super-sub.

Los Angeles has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per 100 possessions when Reaves has been on the court during the games that saw him come off the bench (as opposed to getting outscored by a whopping 14.1 points/100 poss. during when he has been on the court during his nine starts).

Austin Reaves - 2023-24 Statistical Comparison Starter Bench Points 14.1 15.1 Rebounds 4.7 5.4 Assists 4.0 4.9 True Shooting % 53.2 63.9

Consequently, the Lakers have posted a 12-5 record in games where the 25-year-old didn't start.

If that doesn't make him an early candidate for the Sixth Man award, his current placement on the bench player leaderboards certainly does.

Reaves is comparable to some of the best bench players

Brings scoring, playmaking to Lakers' reserves

If we're looking solely at production from the second unit, and narrowing the field to those who come off the bench consistently (for this exercise, we'll say 12 or more qualifying games), Reaves is at or near the top of multiple lists.

His second-unit scoring average ranks third league-wide, trailing only Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanović. And only Chris Paul is averaging more assists off the bench than Reaves is for the Lakers.

NBA Leading Bench Scorers Hardaway Jr. Bogdanović Reaves Points 17.7 17.4 15.1 Assists 1.5 2.5 5.4 Field goal % 41.7 47.1 50.3 3-point field goal % 37.3 42.7 39.2

Year-end honors aren't only about producing, though; doing so during the biggest moment carries additional weight. To that end, Reaves rose to the occasion in epic fashion during the final of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers earlier this month.

Despite the fact that he was battling an illness coming into the game, Reaves finished with 28 points in 27 minutes of play, hitting 9-of-15 shots and adding three assists and two rebounds.

After the contest — which Los Angeles won, 123-109 — LeBron James could be heard yelling, "Who had the better flu game: [Reaves or Michael Jordan]?" in the locker room, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.