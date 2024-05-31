Highlights Lakers plan to keep Austin Reaves despite potential offseason trade interest.

Reaves is valuable due to his versatility in scoring, on defense, and his essential role in the team's late-season surge.

LeBron James trusts Reaves after his performance in critical moments, solidifying Reaves' importance.

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the offseason shy of their ultimate goal for the fourth straight year. With LeBron James turning 40 in December and Anthony Davis creeping up toward the end of his prime, their window for title contention may not be open much longer.

The Lakers could easily talk themselves into thinking they were better than a typical No. 7 seed. From Feb. 1 to the end of the season, the Lakers were 23-10 with the third-best offense in the league. Despite hanging in with the defending champs in each game of the first round, two of the four losses ended with gut-wrenching daggers by Jamal Murray .

Unloading their best assets for a huge name would impact the team's depth. But according to a recent report from a prominent Lakers Insider, the franchise won't be taking calls asking for Austin Reaves.

'Hill-Billy Kobe' is Untouchable

Lakers see No.15 as a part of their future

Reaves has proven he can fit into any role. He can create as a primary ball-handle and also stretch the floor with his 3-point shooting. Additionally, Reaves took on a bigger defensive role this past season, making him extremely valuable to the Lakers' late-season surge.

With the Lakers eyeing some potential trades this summer, it makes sense that Reaves’ name would pop up as someone who might be dealt away. But according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers will be aggressive in retaining the former undrafted product.

"When looking at mid-size salaries, the guy [the Lakers] would love to keep is Austin Reaves, Buha said. "Everyone else is movable to an extent." "There are different ways this could play out. Teams are certainly going to ask for Austin Reaves, and the Lakers are going to fight them on that and will try to keep Austin Reaves.

While his shooting numbers were down in the Lakers’ first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, he was the primary defender on Murray, who shot just 40% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range. Despite the defensive responsibilities, Reaves upped his scoring average to 16.8 points in the playoffs.

James, Davis Embrace Reaves

Despite being an undrafted player, Reaves fits well alongside L.A.'s superstars

Had he not made four of his five 3-point attempts, Reaves would've been on the bench. Had he not shown poise on the road in a nationally televised game, he wouldn't have seen the light of play.

Instead, he maneuvered from the corner to the right wing, put his arm up to call for the ball, and knocked down the game-winner to beat the Dallas Mavericks in 2021. That shot put a name to go with the jersey number on his back.

Ever since then, Reaves has played with total comfort in his role. While his impressive confidence as an undrafted rookie had a ton to do with his stunning rise, the way his superstar teammates embraced him made L.A. feel like home.

James recently discussed this on an episode of his ‘Mind the Game’ podcast with JJ Redick. No. 23 knew how crucial it was to instill confidence in Reaves from the beginning.

“It comes with trust. Obviously last year, the Memphis series, AR gained a lot of trust from me, but also I had to trust in him to make the play […] It was either Game 1 or Game 2 in the fourth quarter, I was just like, ‘AR go win it for us.’ I wanted to see. ” […] I feel like I play chess on the floor. I felt like if I could get AR, and instill AR with that confidence in the fourth quarter to make plays and win that game, it was just gonna pay dividends for the rest of my time with him, and the rest of his time when I’m not with him.

James was referring to the Lakers-Grizzlies Game 1 of last season's NBA playoffs. Reaves scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, capping off the clinching bucket by yelling "I’m Him!" at the Grizzlies crowd. James continued to give Reaves the ball and let him control everything down the stretch.

Earning James' trust in a meaningless regular season is difficult. If you're an unknown kid -- forget it. James won't trust you. What Reaves did in his first career postseason game was surprising. How he took the keys to the offense from James down the stretch was breathtaking.

After a strong showing in 2023-24, Reaves continues to remind the world how improbable his rise as a pro has been. Now -- rightly so -- the Lakers will fight tooth and nail to keep him away from bidders this summer.