Few franchises in NBA history have achieved what the L.A. Lakers have done throughout the decades. And while it’s easy to see how the team’s major stars, such as Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant, made the success happen, a huge part of the credit should go to the head coaches as well.

The Lakers are lucky enough to have some of the best coaches in league history man the sidelines for them and guide the team to glory. As we look through history and assess all the head coaches that have joined the Lakers over the years, we rank the five greatest among them.

5 Paul Westhead

While some argue Jerry West was the better coach, Paul Westhead makes the list of the greatest Lakers coaches due to one reason: winning a championship. And unlike the Logo, Westhead did that in his first season coaching the team during the 1979-80 season.

Even though he took over from Jack McKinney after the veteran bench boss suffered a serious accident, Westhead still utilized his predecessor’s offensive scheme, which puts Magic Johnson as the key piece of the team. This new style not only invigorated the Lakers as a franchise but also gave Westhead his first championship.

Decades after that ring with the Lakers, Westhead would go on to coach the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA and win the championship there in 2007. This makes him the only coach in history to win a ring in both professional basketball leagues.

4 Frank Vogel

Before Frank Vogel became the Lakers head coach in 2019, the New Jersey-native served as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Indiana Pacers. He would later be promoted as the Pacers’ head coach and later play that role again for the Orlando Magic.

Throughout his coaching stints in the NBA, Vogel has made a reputation by emphasizing defense to his players. He brought that same mindset to the 2019-20 Lakers team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With the entire roster following Vogel’s lead, Los Angeles was able to finish the Covid-shortened regular season with a 52-19 record, the best in the Western Conference.

Ultimately, the Lakers entered the Bubble as the top seed and left with a championship on their hands. With Vogel getting everyone to play defense, Los Angeles was able to win its 17th ring in franchise history.

Sure, a lot of haters are putting an asterisk to that Purple and Gold win considering the unique circumstances of the time. However, no one can take away the fact that Vogel was able to navigate through that difficult time while his peers weren’t able to adjust that quickly. If anything, the NBA Bubble playoffs should be considered one of the most difficult championships in league history.

3 Bill Sharman

Before Bill Sharman coached a Lakers team with Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West in it to a championship in 1972, the franchise won one during the 1954 Finals. It took 18 years and a transfer from Minneapolis to Los Angeles before the Purple and Gold won another ring.

Apart from having elite players in Chamberlain and West, a big reason for the Lakers’ success during this era was because of Sharman. He made it a point to foster a culture built on teamwork and winning among the players. This resulted in a 33-game winning streak, the longest in NBA history.

With a 69-13 record, the Lakers entered the playoffs and eliminated the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks to face the New York Knicks in the Finals. After five games, Sharman finally gave the city of Los Angeles its first NBA championship.

2 Pat Riley

After Westhead alienated himself in the Lakers’ locker room, ownership decided to hand Pat Riley the main gig of coaching the Purple and Gold in 1981. With Magic Johnson as the team’s primary engine on offense, Los Angeles was able to solidify as one of the NBA’s top teams during the 1980s.

Under his guidance, the Lakers were able to win 60 games in four consecutive seasons and the Pacific Division title in all the years he was head coach of the team. His emphasis on defense and ability to motivate the players spurred the team to win four championships in 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988. This period is known as the Showtime era, which is undeniably one of the best, if not the greatest time in team history. As such, Riley’s contributions to the team during this time have made him an iconic figure in Lakers history.

1 Phil Jackson

Even before he became the Lakers head coach in 1999, Phil Jackson has already established himself as one of the best coaches in the NBA after leading the Chicago Bulls to six championships. He would later bring his expertise to elevate Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant to a three-peat from 1999 to 2002.

With O’Neal gone, many thought the Lakers would never win another ring with just Bryant in the lineup. Again, Jackson defied the odds and coached the Black Mamba-led squad to two more championships in 2009 and 2010. His ability to manage large egos, implement the Triangle Offense to perfection, and get the best out of his players have pushed Jackson to tremendous success.

So far, no Lakers coach has reached the same success and stature that Jackson enjoyed in L.A., thereby solidifying his case as the undisputed best Lakers coach of all time.

