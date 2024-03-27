Highlights The Lakers have struggled on defense with Jarred Vanderbilt's injury impacting Anthony Davis' defensive workload.

The absence of defensive stalwart Vanderbilt has seen the Lakers rank 16th in the league for defensive efficiency.

The loss of Vanderbilt is heavily felt, with a drastic decline in the team's net efficiency without him on the court.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been dealt their fair share of injury concerns all season long, with numerous names sidelined for extended periods.

But NBA insider Mark Medina argues that Jarred Vanderbilt’s long-term absence in particular has had severe ramifications for both the team, and specifically, defensive powerhouse Anthony Davis, as the Lakers are aiming to reach the post-season despite being shorthanded on defense.

Battling Through an Injury-Ridden Season

Lakers are eight games above .500 despite their difficulties

The Lakers have been injury-ridden all season, with some conflicting reports concerning the availability of some of their key rotation players.

The trio of Gabe Vincent (knee), Christian Wood (knee), and Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) were initially reported to all be unavailable for the remainder of the season, but subsequent reports swiftly emerged suggesting that Vincent was still eyeing a return, having only suited up five times in the Purple and Gold.

Arguably the biggest loss of them all, though, has been Vanderbilt, who at the start of the season was tipped to be one of the leading cogs of the Lakers’ defense, after his stellar work on that end of the floor during Los Angeles’ run to the Western Conference Finals last time out.

But, after a left heel injury plagued the 24-year-old prior to the beginning of the regular season campaign, upon his return, Vanderbilt was constantly in and out of the line-up as he dealt with re-aggravations of the injury, participating in only 29 contests this season.

Lakers' Defense in the Anthony Davis-LeBron James Era Season Anthony Davis-LeBron James DRTG Lakers' Overall DRTG 2019-20 103.2 106.1 2020-21 102.1 106.8 2021-22 109.1 112.8 2022-23 107.6 113.2 2023-24 114.4 115.2

As such, despite having Anthony Davis on the roster, who has been heavily relied upon for large parts of the season - including during Tuesday’s mammoth comeback win against the Milwaukee Bucks, where his dominant 52 minutes played was the most by a Laker since the late Kobe Bryant back in 2012 - the Lakers have struggled significantly on defense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Davis became the first player in NBA history to record 25-plus points, 25-plus rebounds, five-plus assists and five-plus steals in a game when the Lakers edged past the Minnesota Timberwolves in March 2024.

Los Angeles currently rank 16th in the league with a 115.2 defensive efficiency, with this season all but seeing them lose their defensive identity which had once been prominent throughout much of the Davis-LeBron James era.

As a result, the Lakers still sit in ninth place in the highly congested Western Conference, with the team desperately looking to find a way to claw back at least two games over their opponents with just 10 games remaining, as they seek to sneak through to the post-season without having to participate in the Play-In Tournament.

‘Tough Sledding’ Ahead for the Lakers

Medina argues that not only has Vanderbilt’s absence impacted the Lakers’ efficiency on defense, but that it has also had - and potentially will have even more - ramifications for Davis and his health and on-court workload.

“The biggest challenge is overcoming Jared Vanderbilt, because they are a much better defensive team with him. It relieves Anthony Davis of feeling like he has to do all the work, and he also can expand even more energy on the offensive end. Everything starts with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but it also has a trickle-down effect. Specifically with Jared Vanderbilt, where without him, that just adds an even bigger workload on Anthony Davis, and that could compound and increase the odds that he's not playing at his best, or can't stay healthy. As a result, this is going to be tough sledding for the Lakers.”

Vanderbilt’s Loss Is Heavily Felt

Plus-4.2 net efficiency when on-court is the second-best mark on the Lakers

There was optimism from many coming into the season that Vanderbilt would replicate his defensive form of that from the 2023 playoffs, where he became an instrumental piece to head coach Darvin Ham’s defensive scheme in their historic route to the NBA Finals as the seventh seed.

Jarred Vanderbilt - Year-to-Year Lakers' Defensive Dashboard Category 2022-23 2023-24 DFG% DIFF% DFG% DIFF% Overall 53.8 5.8 51.4 3.5 3-pointers 37.0 1.4 44.2 6.4 2-pointers 61.1 6.5 55.6 0.6

During the aforementioned run, the wing held his opponents to only 42.9 percent overall shooting, 6.2 percent less than their post-season averages, while he was even more dominant when defending shots that came from behind the arc, with his opponents shooting 14.7 percent fewer shots when facing Vanderbilt than any other defender, where he held them to only 20.6 percent accuracy from deep.

Fast-forward to this season, though, and his opponents have got the better of him across almost all facets of the court, whereby from long-range, players have shot at a rate of 6.4 percent greater when Vanderbilt is their primary defender, sinking 44.2 percent of their shots, while overall, opponents have converted their shots over him at 51.4 percent efficiency, up 3.5 percent from their season average of 48.0 percent.

While Vanderbilt's defense this season has been stifled - and understandably so with his recurrence of injury problems - his overall impact on the team has been sorely missed, where the team's net efficiency has declined from plus-4.2 when the forward is on the court, the second-best mark among Lakers this season, to minus-0.7 when he has been off the court.

Now that Vanderbilt is all but certainly ruled out for the season, all eyes are now firmly fixated on the Lakers' 10 remaining games, with Davis and James looking to help the Lakers spoil the party in the West, and claim a post-season berth of their own, even if it does mean they have to qualify via the Play-In Tournament, much like they did last season, and it proved a huge success.

