Highlights NBA analysts criticized the Los Angeles Lakers for drafting Bronny James due to nepotistic reasons, questioning his skills and potential.

Critics argue that Bronny's size, shooting, and overall game don't translate well to the NBA, while others defended him for his promising athleticism, basketball IQ, and potential.

Despite the criticism, Bronny will join the Lakers, possibly seeing spot minutes in their backcourt, and will have opportunities to prove his worth next season.

To put it politely, the NBA media has been bearish on the Los Angeles Lakers for drafting USC star Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Many pundits have criticized L.A. for taking James for the sole intent of having him play with his father LeBron James, while not taking into consideration the long-term implications that the elder James' notorious player mobility mentality will have on the franchise.

Analysts such as Carter Schroppe of the Washington Examiner have tabbed the Lakers' drafting of James the younger to be because of nepotism.

"James could barely get on the court during his freshman year at the University of Southern California. He’s woefully undersized, his 3-point shot is underwhelming, and there’s no clear skill set present in his game that is transferable to the NBA." - Carter Schroppe

"This embarrassing nepotism has no place in the NBA and is actively disrespectful to the institutions of meritocracy and competition." - Carter Schroppe

Schroppe was not the only NBA writer or analyst to take their pound of flesh out on the Lakers and their incoming rookie talent. Famed FS1 NBA commentator Rachel Nichols downplayed the younger James' ability to develop into an NBA star:

“Will he ever be a star? I don’t think so. It does not seem like just his size and some of the other things about the way he plays, I don’t think he’s a future star player." - Rachel Nichols

Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals on 26.7 percent shooting from three-point range in his freshman season at USC. The younger James' outside shot showed room for improvement, and another year in college could have allowed him to develop his game further.

Albeit, the 6-2 guard already boasts an NBA-ready body at 210 pounds and, more than anything else, complemented his impressive athleticism with a high basketball IQ and an aptitude for finding open men in the half court. Though his connect rate was low, the 19-year-old also showed the ability to sink shots from well beyond the college three.

These factors caused others in the NBA world to come to his and the Lakers' defense in response to the wave of criticism they've faced since the draft ended.

Bronny James Will Have the Chance To Silence Critics in 2024-25

Dwyane Wade recently defended James amid wave of criticism

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Coming to the defense of Bronny was former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade, who had this to say about the work the younger James had to put in to get to where he is now on the July 1 airing of The Today Show:

"So, you can't listen to that," Wade said. "Like I said, if you're not there with me every day, if you're not going through the moments where you gotta embrace the suck - when you not going through the moments where you don't - you wanna quit because it's so hard. If you're not in this with me, you can't - I can't listen to you comment about me. And so, hopefully Bronny has his headphones on," - Dwyane Wade said.

The former USC star will join a Lakers team that may have wiggle room to deploy him in spot minutes in their backcourt. Starting point guard D'Angelo Russell returned to the team this summer after exercising his $18.7 million player option for 2024-25. However, L.A. is open to moving the former 2019 NBA All-Star to potential suitors like the Brooklyn Nets, who have expressed interest in reuniting with their former franchise player.

Whether he stays or leaves, the Lakers also have guard Gabe Vincent, but the bus stops there. The franchise is expected to be active in the free agent and trade markets this summer to gift LeBron and Anthony Davis a third star, which could come at the two-guard position.

Regardless, the elder James' desire to share the court with his son and the box office appeal that that pairing will draw slates for the younger James to see time next season. He'll have his share of opportunities to prove his critics wrong next time out.