Highlights As LeBron James' son, Bronny James faced doubts entering the NBA Draft.

Bronny has struggled so far in the 2024 NBA Summer League.

The Lakers' decision to draft Bronny might be questioned based on his rookie performances.

No other player in NBA Draft history selected with the 55th overall pick has been talked about as much as L.A. Lakers guard Bronny James .

Being the son of LeBron James will do that, but the discourse didn't surround only his famous father.

There were plenty of questions about Bronny's game as he entered the draft after a freshman season at USC in which he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 36.6 percent shooting from the field, 26.7 percent from three and 67.6 percent from the free-throw line.

If his dad wasn't one of the greatest players in NBA history, would Bronny have entered the draft after that kind of freshman campaign? Would he have been drafted at all? Would the Lakers specifically have been the team to take him?

Based on the 19-year-old's first taste of NBA action, those questions appear to be legitimate.

Here are Bronny James' 2024 NBA Summer League performances.

July 6 vs. Sacramento Kings (California Summer League)

Bronny's NBA Summer League debut

In his first taste of NBA action, James scored just four points in 21:34 of game time. He added two rebounds, two assists and one steal on 2-for-9 shooting from the field. He went 0-for-3 from three and missed both of his attempts from the free-throw line.

It was an inauspicious debut, to say the least.

July 10 vs. Miami Heat (California Summer League)

Game 2 was a bit better

After sitting out the Lakers' second game, James slightly improved in LA's third contest. He scored just three points, but he added five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks.

He was 1-for-3 shooting, 0-for-1 from three and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.

July 12 vs. Houston Rockets (Las Vegas Summer League)

More points, less efficiency

Bronny scored a career-high eight points in a game dominated by Rockets' rookie Reed Sheppard, but it took him 14 shots to do it.

He finished the night 3-for-14 and 0-for-8 from deep, though he chipped in five rebounds and two steals.

July 15 vs. Boston Celtics (Las Vegas Summer League)

Back to square one

James cut back on his shot attempts against the Celtics but that led to just two points on 1-for-5 shooting.

He added three rebounds and one assist but was 0-for-3 from three and didn't get to the free-throw line.

July 17 vs. Atlanta Hawks (Las Vegas Summer League)

A breakout performance

Bronny finally put together a legitimate offensive performance in his fifth Summer League game, scoring 12 points in less than 24 minutes.

He was an efficient 5-for-11 from the floor and hit his first three-pointer as a pro on his way to a 2-for-5 night from deep.