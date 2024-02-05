Highlights The Lakers are unsure whether to abandon their continuity project or make personnel upgrades before the trade deadline.

Backcourt changes may be coming as the team seeks consistent offensive production, especially from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are "bullish" on keeping Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura as they believe the players will continue to improve their performances throughout the season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a catch-22 situation, whereby they are unsure whether to abandon their continuity project in favor of bringing in some personnel upgrades ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

But, according to NBA insider Mark Medina, while Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura have now become trade-eligible, the Lakers are ‘bullish’ on keeping them with the team for the remainder of the season, at least, as the organization feel they will continue to improve their performances in the latter half of the 2023-24 campaign.

Trade rumors galore

Backcourt changes could be coming

Los Angeles are never too far away from a trade rumor, and with their on-court performances being particularly underwhelming as of late, this has only accentuated their name’s involvement in such rumors.

With the Lakers desperately seeking to keep LeBron James’ continually-shrinking championship window open, they may be forced to be active at the upcoming trade deadline if they are to mount a similar surge post All-Star break like they were able to do last season.

As the rumors pertain, though, it seems more that the Lakers are not ruling out moves that would improve their backcourt as they seek consistent offensive production, especially from beyond the arc, with the team ranking 14th in the NBA for long-range efficiency, connecting on 37.0 percent of their three-point attempts.

Los Angeles Lakers - 2023-24 Season Guard Production Category D'Angelo Russell Austin Reaves Max Christie MIN 30.8 30.8 17.2 PPG 17.0 15.6 5.0 APG 6.2 5.2 1.0 RPG 2.7 4.0 2.6 eFG% 56.0 56.5 50.9

With rumors ramping up with a week until the Feb. 8 deadline, the two main targets for L.A. appear to be Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks, and Bruce Brown of the Toronto Raptors.

However, neither deal will come cheap, with the Hawks reportedly seeking in the realm of two first-rounders and a ‘quality player’ in return, while Brown is thought to be generating league-wide interest, which the Raptors hope will spark a bidding-war for their newly acquired wing.

The Lakers have reportedly been holding conversations with the Hawks for Murray, though, their rumored offering of D’Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, their lone 2029 first-round draft pick and additional draft compensation, isn’t thought to be enough to move the needle on Atlanta’s end. L.A. also face stiff competition to land their target, with many other contending teams also rumored to be in the mix for the 27-year-old.

While the Lakers are strongly reluctant to include the likes of Austin Reaves or Rui Hachimura in trade conversations, it is thought that Los Angeles could be tempted to part ways with Reaves, but only on the premise that they would receive a ‘clear-cut third All-Star’ in return, to pair alongside James and Anthony Davis.

Lakers feel their better lane is ‘improving from within’

Medina argues that the Lakers will likely prioritize maintaining their current roster chemistry over going out and trading two of their most prized assets in Reaves and Hachimura, though, he also states that he can’t rule out the Lakers making some big moves as they always operate with NBA titles in mind.

“Never say never because the Lakers are about championships, but I would be surprised if they move either Reaves or Hachimura because the Lakers are in this catch-22. They are bullish on Reaves and Hachimura, and think that they're going to continue to get better this season. But, they're also guarding against making a deal that doesn't thrust them into championship contention. And, if that isn't the case, they feel that, even if it doesn't put them in the driver's seat to get to the title, their better lane is improving from within, having a healthy roster, and having more chemistry.”

Stepping up to the task

Combine for 27.0 PPG, 7.6 REB, 6.3 AST

Reaves and Hachimura have established themselves as reliable fourth and fifth offensive options within the rotation, with both players stepping up impressively over the last five games when teammates have been absent due to injury, or rested.

Over the last five games in particular, with both Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt out with injury, the Japanese forward has been inserted into the starting lineup, and has seen his points and rebounds production increase from his season averages of 11.4 points and 3.6 rebounds, while also shooting his shot with greater efficiency.

L.A. Lakers - 2023-24 Advanced Stats Comparison Category Austin Reaves Rui Hachimura Last 5 Games Season Avg Last 5 games Season Avg ORTG 113.7 113.2 111.9 113.6 DRTG 113.5 166.7 111.6 110.5 NRTG 0.2 -3.5 0.3 3.1 TS% 61.8 61.7 70.6 59.0 USG% 22.2 19.9 19.0 19.0

The 25-year-old has amassed 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 59.0 percent from the field, while also shooting the ball at 50.0 percent from the three-point line, the most efficient among the Lakers' rotation to average more than two threes a contest within the same five-game span in just 23.0 minutes of action.

For Reaves, in the game against the Boston Celtics in which both James and Davis sat out, the 25-year-old took over the offensive reins, converting on seven of his 10 three-point attempts, while going 10-for-18 from the field for 55.6 percent overall, scoring a team-high 32 points to lead the short-handed Lakers to victory over statistically the best team in the NBA.

However, the two’s respective impacts stretch far greater than a five-game span, particularly for Hachimura.

On the season, the power forward boasts the best overall efficiency rating of Lakers players to have played over 600 minutes so far, with a net rating of 3.1, meaning that the Lakers outscore their opponents by an average of 3.1 points per 100 possessions when he is on the floor.

But, when he is on the bench, the team’s efficiency drops to minus-3.6, the third-worst mark on the team to only Russell (minus-5.2) and James (minus-5.0).

Similarly, from an offensive standpoint, when Reaves is on the floor, the Lakers’ offense produces a 113.2 offensive rating, but when he slides to the bench, the team’s offensive production reduces to 109.9.

With little other trade assets to offer, aside from Reaves and Hachimura, who the Lakers appear to be remaining firm on their stance of keeping them on the roster, at least for the remainder of the season, Los Angeles may be facing an uphill battle if they are to be able to get any moves done before the deadline arrives.

But, with the increased level of performance from their supporting cast, Los Angeles may decide that they are ultimately better off staying put.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.