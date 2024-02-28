Highlights The Los Angeles Clippers have been a top team since December with the potential to compete for a title in 2024.

The James Harden trade has been a success, providing a strong presence despite fitting concerns.

The Los Angeles Lakers face urgency in the upcoming game against the Clippers, with a chance for a statement win.

Tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers will "host" the Los Angeles Lakers rivals in a Pacific Division contest with important playoff stakes. Since December, the Clippers have been one of the league's hottest teams.

After swinging a blockbuster deal for James Harden, many pundits questioned his fit with other stars--Kawhi Leonard and Paul George--who needed the ball. Harden in LA started rocky but quickly turned into one of the better trades in recent memory.

The health and availability of Leonard have been the most important storyline, however. Leonard's fully back to his All-Star ways after struggling to stay on the floor the last few seasons. With him out of the lineup, the team's potential was capped to a low-seeded playoff team. Now, the Clippers have legitimate sights set on competing for a title in 2024.

They will try to build momentum against their roommates from across the hall. George is out with an injury, so expect LA native Norman Powell to step into the lineup and attack the Lakers' guards all night long.

At this point in the season, the word urgency should be circled on the whiteboard in the Lakers' locker room. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have already picked up on it, but the rest of their teammates must follow suit instead of alternating strong performances. Playing a Clippers team without George is a perfect time to strike. If ever there was a statement win, this is it.

However, you could say the same on the Clippers' side as well. Proving they can defeat the Lakers down an All-Star could put the rivalry to bed for this season.

There are only a few meetings left between the Lakers and Clippers while they share the same building. The game should be a well-executed outing that goes down to the wire.

Injury report and how to watch

George is out for the Clippers

Lakers

• Christian Wood (OUT - Left knee swelling)

• Jarred Vanderbilt (OUT - Right mid-foot sprain)

• Gabe Vincent (OUT - Left knee surgery)

Clippers

• Paul George (OUT - Left knee soreness)

How to watch

• 10:00 PM EST, ESPN

Betting Lines

Clippers are slight favorites

Point Spread: Clippers -3.5 (-110)/Lakers +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Clippers -166/Lakers +140

Over/Under: 235

Our best picks

Look for James Harden to pick up the slack without George

Moneyline: Lakers +140

There's excellent value on the Lakers here for a couple of reasons: the Clippers are not at full strength, and it's a rivalry game that is more like a Lakers home game in disguise. On the season, the Lakers sport an unenviable 11-19 record on the road. Tonight's meeting, although technically slated on the Clippers' floor, is an extra opportunity to get the fans engaged.

Expect James and Davis to set the pace in a closely contested tilt.

Player Points: James Harden OVER 20.5 points (-120)

Harden's taken a backseat in the scoring column since arriving in LA but there's no doubting his ability to take over games whenever he needs to. Though Powell will reap the benefits of George's starting spot, Harden will have every opportunity to control the game by actively searching for avenues to get to the rim and launch triples. If a couple of his threes fall early, he's in for a big night.

Parlay: Russell Westbrook OVER 4.5 assists, LeBron James OVER 23.5 points, Norman Powell OVER 2.5 made threes (+492)

With Powell elevated as a starter, Westbrook's the lone playmaker off Coach Tyronn Lue's bench. He has a well-pushing tempo and should have lots of chances to set his teammates for easy scores. In James's only outing versus the Clippers (in January), he led the Lakers with 25 points.

Though the defense will be geared to slow him down, he should gradually approach, and hit, his mark by the end of the game. Powell is hyper-aggressive with his three-ball whenever he fills in for one of Leonard or George - he will be a direct beneficiary of action created by Harden in this one.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel.