Their NBA Cup championship notwithstanding, the Los Angeles Lakers have to this point fallen well short of the mark fans and pundits had set for them in 2023-24 following their Western Conference Finals run last season.

Entering the new year, LeBron James and his crew were sitting in 10th place in the conference standings at 17-17.

Meanwhile, the team ranks in the bottom 10 league-wide in offensive rating (112.4, 23rd overall) and three-point makes per game (10.9, 28th).

The problems apparently haven't been contained solely to the court, either. During the December 29 episode of the Lakers Lounge podcast, team insider Anthony Irwin revealed that there could be major issues brewing between head coach Anthony Irwin and prized guard-forward Austin Reaves.

“This possible thing between [Reaves] and Ham ... it's something. I’m here to tell you, I’ve heard it very clearly, that for whatever reason, Ham just doesn’t mess with Austin the way that you would think he would, and it needs to get fixed. This might escalate all the way to where an agent gets involved, or the front office gets involved and people start asking what is going into these decisions?”

Reaves lost his starting job earlier this season

2023-24 stats: 15.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.9 APG

After playing a key role in the Lakers' late-season resurgence in 2022-23, Reaves went into the summer with a significant level of heat. So much so, that Lakers decision-maker Rob Pelinka had to give him a four-year, $54 million deal just to keep him in Hollywood. Alas, after a poor start from the field in the new campaign, Ham elected to move Reaves to the bench.

Austin Reaves – Contract Details Years Salary 2023-24 $12M 2024-25 $13M 2025-26 $13.9M 2026-27 (Player Option) $14.9M

For his part, Reaves didn't gripe publicly about his changing role. But he wasn't overly enthused about the change-up, either.

"For me, I'm a competitor and, truthfully, you don't want to have that conversation [about going to the bench]. ... But my parents taught me at a young age that the coach is the coach, and his decision — regardless if you agree with it or don't agree with it — you respect that.”

In fairness, Reaves' level of play improved significantly following his "demotion." In 24 games as a reserve this season, the Oklahoma product has averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds nightly while connecting on 50.0 percent of his field goal attempts overall, 37.8 percent of his tries from behind the three-point line and 89.5 percent from the charity stripe.

Comparatively, he averaged 14.1 points on 42.1 percent shooting, 4.0 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game in his nine starts this season.

That said, a noticeable reduction in minutes (from 32.2 to 28.4) and shot attempts (from 12.1 during the 2023 playoffs to 10.6) per contest wasn't what anyone had in mind after his late-season breakout and new, long-term deal.

Reaves still searching for starting role

D'Angelo Russell has joined him off the bench

Reaves isn't the only member of the Lakers core to be relegated to backup duty by Ham recently. For his part, D'Angelo Russell was forced to come off the bench for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign just before the Christmas holiday, and he has continued to do so in the games that have ensued.

Although there had been rumblings of such a change being made dating back to last season, it came as something of a surprise given the way Russell has played this season, not to mention the fact that L.A. has been 4.0 points per 100 possessions better with the former All-Star on the court this season.

D'Angelo Russell – 2023–23 Stats Category Stats Points 14.8 Assists 6.1 Effective Field Goal % 54.9 Net Rating 1.1

More surprising still was the fact that it wasn't Reaves who rejoined the first five in his stead. Rather, Ham went with returning big man Jarred Vanderbilt and shifted James into Russell's old spot.

When Reaves was benched, he also added that he would do whatever was necessary because "winning" was the ultimate aim. But with the Lakers failing to win at their expected rate, it's hard to imagine he's content with being passed over time and time again.