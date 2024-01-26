Highlights After the firing of coach Adrian Griffin, the question arises: who will be the next coach to be fired in the NBA?

Despite underwhelming regular season performances, Lakers coach Darvin Ham is safe for now, with backing from management.

Ham's job security depends on his ability to lead the Lakers to a deep playoff run and prove his value to the team.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks fired coach Adrian Griffin seemingly out of nowhere. The first-year head coach had led the Bucks to an impressive 30-13 record, and a deep playoff run looked imminent.

Griffin's dismissal brought up many questions around the NBA, and perhaps the most understated one is rather simple: who's next? There are plenty of bad teams in the league who won't fire their coach. The San Antonio Spurs are in the bottom of the Western Conference, but they are led by the winningest coach in NBA history, Gregg Popovich.

The Detroit Pistons are in a similar situation in the East, but their coach, Monty Williams, is under contract for six seasons, receiving $78.5 million. For now, he's untouchable.

What about coaches who lead teams who are disappointing? The Los Angeles Lakers, built around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, have amassed a 66-62 record in a season and a half under Darvin Ham and got swept in the Conference Finals by the Denver Nuggets last season.

Considering the Hall-of-Fame talent on the roster, Ham could be considered a disappointing coach and be next on the chopping block.

Winning percentage of coaches with LeBron James on the roster (regular season) Coach Games Winning percentage Paul Silas 148 .445 Brendan Malone 18 .444 Mike Brown 410 .663 Erik Spoelstra 312 .718 David Blatt 123 .674 Tyronn Lue 205 .624 Luke Walton 82 .451 Frank Vogel 215 .590 Darvin Ham 128 .515

Walton had to deal with James' injuries all season, and Malone was a replacement for Silas. Aside from those two exceptions, Ham has the second-worst winning percentage, ahead of only Silas, who coached James as a rookie.

Ham isn't on the hot seat

The second-year coach has full backing from management, for now

Despite the underwhelming performances in the regular season, Ham did get the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals last season. James is nearing the end of his career, and any roster built around him has the intent to win now, so the development of young players is far from the first concern. According to reports from The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Ham is "safe through the rest of the season."

"My understanding is that Ham will be safe through the rest of the season. There is always a chance things with the Lakers go haywire, as they nearly did at the beginning of January when the team lost four consecutive games with matchups with the LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Dallas Mavericks looming. But the Lakers responded well by winning four of their next six games."

With playoff success being the only concern, Ham seems to still have control of his locker room. The powers that be in Los Angeles--Governor Jeanie Buss and Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka--also have faith in Ham, for now.

While he has until the end of this season to prove that he can get the most out of his supporting cast, Ham has to work to prove it. A .500 record this season doesn't bode well for his employment this summer unless he can make a deep playoff push.

That being said, unless the playoffs end with a Larry O'Brien Trophy, James and company won't call this season a success. Ham won't be a midseason firing, but the Lakers could start the search for a new hire as soon as the season ends if the year is considered a disappointment.