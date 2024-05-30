Highlights The Lakers' coaching search points to JJ Redick as the top candidate.

Rajon Rondo may join the coaching staff, possibly playing a role in convincing LeBron James to stay.

Rondo's basketball IQ and James' past admiration for him could make him valuable to the team.

Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Lakers' search for a new head coach has been nothing short of captivating. JJ Redick leads a pool of candidates who could take the kingdom's keys.

As the process of hiring a new head coach progresses, a recent report has shed light on what the future coaching staff could ultimately look like.

Former Laker Rajon Rondo The Latest Linked to L.A. Coaching Staff

Rondo Won a Title With The Lakers in 2020

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers met with James Borrego on Wednesday and were pleased with the interview.

“Latest on the Lakers coaching search, Borrego interviewing (heard he was impressive) and possible assistant coach names that people have been talking about, some more likely than others."

Although Los Angeles is interviewing other candidates, it sounds like the head coaching job is Redick’s to lose at this point. With Redick still bound to ESPN through the duration of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the hiring likely won’t happen until the Finals have concluded.

However, it appears that the Lakers have begun to think about potential additions to the coaching staff that include names like Scott Brooks and 2x NBA champion Rajon Rondo.

Via Los Angeles Times:

“Rumors of the Lakers’ staffing plans have run throughout the league during the past two weeks, with some names most commonly mentioned including former head coach Scott Brooks and assistants Sam Cassell and Jared Dudley, Woike wrote.” Ex-Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has also been under consideration, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.”

Rondo began his career with the Boston Celtics in 2006. In the following season, he became a full-time starter as the Celtics defeated the Lakers in six games that June to win the world championship. In 2018, he signed with the Lakers, and in his second season with the team, he played a key role off the bench as it won it all.

For years, Rondo has been lauded by his peers for his high basketball IQ and strong feel for the game. Perhaps he could even make a decent head coach someday after he pays his dues as an assistant first.

Would Hiring Rondo Convince LeBron James to Stay?

James and Rondo Became Close Friends on The Lakers

It’s been widely reported James will not be involved in the Lakers’ coaching probe. Given James’ history, that statement naturally draws skepticism.

In April, Rondo called it quits after 16 seasons in the NBA. The 6'1" guard’s ability to push the pace, facilitate, attack the basket, and make timely plays was indispensable to L.A.’s 2020 championship squad. James certainly appreciated playing with him.

James spoke glowingly of his former teammate:

“One of the best players I ever played with. Obviously, his IQ was out of this world. I was very lucky to get to team up with him… ‘Do always talked about if he ever teamed up with me, he knew we could win a championship. And we did that." - LeBron James

James would undoubtedly vouch for Rondo to join the Lakers coaching staff. No. 23 has often stated his affinity towards guys with a high basketball IQ. According to James, Rondo is one of the most brilliant basketball minds ever.

Without a doubt, the job of coaching James — as either the head coach or assistant – is extraordinarily challenging. Without a doubt, James' passive-aggressive nature can make a coach's job much harder than it needs to be. Without a doubt, James has some blood on his hands for the way Darvin Ham’s tenure went down.

For some, that will be enough to brand James with that "coach killer" moniker -- one of the most brutal insults you can give a professional athlete.

In light of this recent criticism, James perhaps decided he’d stay out of it altogether. However, it wouldn’t be a stunner if James spoke privately to Rondo about signing on to coach.