The L.A. Lakers are trying not to be left behind by the rest of the Western Conference during NBA Free Agency 2024. They've been aggressive with multiple players, the most recent being All-Star DeMar DeRozan .

TNT NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported that DeRozan's agent has been in communication with the Lakers. He provided details on what it would take for DeRozan to suit up in the purple and gold:

“It will either take a one-year deal or a sign-and-trade where you can get a three-year deal going.”

The Lakers are handicapped in their ability to add high-level talent through free agency. It was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that LeBron James was willing to take a pay cut to allow the Lakers to sign another star, but after Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks, James is expected to sign a max contract with LA.

The assets that the Lakers have to facilitate a sign-and-trade would include point guard D'Angelo Russell . The former Ohio State guard opted into his player option and cited the hiring of JJ Redick as a pivotal factor in his decision.

However, the Lakers have been using Russell as a trade piece in an attempt to acquire talent to pair alongside James and Anthony Davis , which could be DeRozan.

DeRozan Would Fit as a Scorer With the Lakers

His strong suits as a player match what the Lakers thrive in as a team

Figuring out destinations where DeRozan would thrive is not the easiest thing to do. It isn't due to the former three-time All-NBA member being a bad basketball player, but more so that his skill set isn't the easiest to integrate into different offensive schematics.

DeRozan is a notorious mid-range assassin and one of the best in the history of the league at it. His lack of consistent three-point shooting limits his versatility offensively, but for a team like the Lakers that needs every bit of offense, DeRozan could step up as a consistent scorer.

DeMar DeRozan 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 24.0 REB 4.3 AST 5.3 FG% 48.0 FT% 85.3

The Lakers were one of the best free-throw shooting teams last season, placing second in the league in free throws made and attempted. DeRozan was fifth in free throws made and attempted, which would bolster the Lakers, who are already aggressive at getting to the charity stripe.

The Lakers took a home run swing in acquiring Russell Westbrook in 2021, which in hindsight was one of the worst trades in franchise history. The cycle of pairing a third star alongside Davis and James doesn't have the greatest track record.

However, with James turning 40 next season, the window for a championship is nearly closed, and taking a chance with DeRozan is something the Lakers may just have to do.