The Los Angeles Lakers not-so-surprisingly hired former ESPN analyst, JJ Redick, as the 29th head coach in franchise history. Considering his friendship with Lakers superstar LeBron James, which was publicized when the two paired up to create the popular "Mind the Game" basketball podcast, it seemed evident that the duo would team up in L.A. sooner or later.

A first-time head coach, Redick is most known for his ability as a lights-out shooter for 15 seasons in the NBA. One of the league's best moving without the ball, Redick carved out a sizable role in the NBA for over a decade but was unable to win a championship despite playing in the 2009 NBA Finals and being a member of numerous competitive teams.

Redick never played for the Lakers, but now gets to coach a collegiate talent with a similar track record and skill set as himself coming out of Duke in 2006. Despite narrowly making the postseason in 2023-24, Los Angeles was able to snag what many viewed as a lottery talent in Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick.

Knecht and Redick Were Stars at the College Level

Both were 20 PPG scorers during their last two seasons of NCAA hoops

While Knecht and Redick would both go on to play for Power 5 universities during their respective collegiate careers, they took very different paths toward the NBA Draft.

Redick was a top-40 recruit in 2002 before becoming a four-year starter for the Duke Blue Devils, one of the NCAA's most renowned basketball schools. He quickly burst onto the scene as one of college basketball's most dangerous scorers, especially from behind the arc. Redick led the Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC) in three-point makes in each of his four years at Duke, never averaging under 15 points per game.

Knecht, meanwhile, was not a sought-after prospect coming out of high school, which led him to using his first two years of eligibility at a junior college before joining Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Conference. Knecht improved immensely between his junior and senior seasons, skyrocketing his scoring average from 8.9 to 20.2 points per game while becoming a consistent starter.

Knecht's dramatically upgraded offensive repertoire and performance resulted in a well-deserved transfer to Tennessee and the much tougher Southeastern Conference. While some fifth-year transfers from smaller schools struggle to live up to the pressure and competition a Power 5 team must face, Knecht continued his stellar play and even improved upon it in his single season at Tennessee.

Dalton Knecht vs. JJ Redick - Career College Stats Category Knecht Redick PPG 16.9 19.9 3PT% 38.3% 40.6% 3PA 5.5 8.1 RPG 5.2 2.7

While Redick had the more memorable and consistent NCAA career as one of college basketball's most recognizable names, which included a national championship appearance, Knecht's out-of-nowhere stardom and excellent March Madness performance was special in its own right. His 37-point outburst against Purdue nearly elevated the Volunteers to the Final Four.

Knecht Projects as a Sharpshooter in the NBA

Rookie could have a similar career trajectory as the Lakers' new coach

Standing at 6-foot-6, Knecht projects as a shooting guard who can also bring some shot-creation ability from the forward position in a pinch. Joining a team with an established gameplan centered around James and Anthony Davis, Knecht projects to be the perfect young floor spacer in a complementary role for the Lakers.

Knecht, unlike Redick, who was drafted to an up-and-coming Orlando Magic squad in 2006, has the opportunity to prove himself as a legitimate weapon for a playoff team in his rookie campaign. Redick, meanwhile, took some time before becoming a consistent rotation piece after joining a team starting to find its footing as a competitive franchise.

At 6-foot-3, Redick was much more attached to his position and role, essentially operating as the best shooter and off-ball mover for his respective team throughout his career. An undersized shooting guard, Redick needed to be elite at what he was good at to hold down an NBA roster spot, and elite he was.

While the 23-year-old will start his career as a shooting option off the bench, his diverse offensive skills and solid frame for a guard could have him in a starting role within the next couple of seasons. The Lakers are undoubtedly a veteran-laden team with one of the NBA's oldest rosters, emphasizing how important Knecht's development is for the franchise's future.

Redick played seven seasons in the league before becoming a starting option with the Los Angeles Clippers. He spent his early career as a key bench piece for an Orlando team that made the NBA Finals in 2009. After a pit-stop in Milwaukee, Redick was brought to Los Angeles to be Chris Paul's backcourt running mate, where he experienced some of his best professional success in his early 30s.

JJ Redick NBA Statistics by Team (2006-2019) Team Magic Bucks Clippers 76ers Seasons 7 1 4 2 PPG 9.2 12.3 15.8 17.6 3PT% 39.8% 31.8% 44.0% 40.7% 3PA 3.5 5.4 5.8 7.3

Knecht's more versatile repertoire makes it possible that he could be a starter in the NBA much sooner than his new head coach. His shot profile is much more diverse, with a proven ability to score from all three levels and a more explosive finishing ability around the rim. Knecht will likely start his career with a heavy dose of three-point attempts playing beside his rim-running teammates, but he should have an opportunity to show more as his career progresses.

The similarities between Knecht and Redick are undeniable, with Knecht's smooth shot base a connecting factor. Redick was able to give big minutes as one of the NBA's most feared sharpshooters deep into his 30s. His elite shooting extended his career even after becoming a complete negative on the defensive end.

Knecht may have a similar role as Redick to start his career, but his more athletic frame and varied offensive tendencies give him a higher ceiling in the league, even if his shooting from deep doesn't match the caliber of his newest head coach.