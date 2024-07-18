Highlights Dalton Knecht fell to the Los Angeles Lakers at pick No. 17 in the draft despite being a high-level scorer in the SEC.

Lakers' coach JJ Redick is pleased to have Knecht, a fellow three-point marksman.

After a slow start, Knecht is showing obvious improvement during the 2024 NBA Summer League.

For no apparent reason other than his age, former Tennessee star Dalton Knecht slipped from an expected top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to No. 17, where the L.A. Lakers happily scooped him up.

New Lakers head coach JJ Redick , who can relate to Knecht's game as a three-point marksman, is happy to have the 6-foot-5 guard in LA.

Sure, at 23 years old, Knecht is no spring chicken when it comes to the draft, but he proved to be a high-level scorer in the SEC.

And after a slow start, he's showing the same skills in his time at the 2024 NBA Summer League.

July 6 vs. Sacramento Kings (California Summer League)

Knecht's debut

It was a fairly inauspicious debut for LeBron James' newest teammate, as Knecht scored 12 inefficient points. He was 3-for-12 from the field, 1-for-4 from three and 5-for-9 from the free-throw line.

He finished as a minus-15 in just over 26 minutes.

July 7 vs. Golden State Warriors (California Summer League)

Game 2 was another struggle

It was deja vu for Knecht the next night. He again finished with 12 points and again did so with poor efficiency.

He shot 3-for-13 from the floor (23.1 percent) and 1-for-3 from three. He did make all five of his free throws, but that was the highlight of Knecht's night in a Lakers loss.

July 10 vs. Miami Heat (California Summer League)

Finally starting to find his groove

LA's final game in California seemed to be the turning point for Knecht.

He didn't blow the roof off by any means, but he finished the night with 20 points in 31 minutes, bagged a pair of threes and added nine rebounds in a tight four-point loss.

July 12 vs. Houston Rockets (Las Vegas Summer League)

A breakout game for Knecht

The final game in California was apparently a springboard straight into Vegas.

Knecht finished with a game-high 25 points, besting another standout Summer League performer in Reed Sheppard. He shot 50 percent from the field, 5-for-11 from three and added six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

It was a performance reminiscent of his senior season at Tennessee.

July 15 vs. Boston Celtics (Las Vegas Summer League)

More and more scoring

It may have taken him 21 shots, but Knecht finished with a team-high 19 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists.

He added three steals and a block for good measure, showing that he may not be the complete walkover on defense that some NBA executives believe.

Knecht sat out the Lakers' one-point win over the Atlanta Hawks on July 17, but he's looking more and more comfortable as an NBA scorer, even if LA is off to a 0-5 start in Summer League.