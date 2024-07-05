Highlights Dalton Knecht's slide in the NBA Draft led to the Lakers grabbing an elite fit for their current roster in the middle of the first round.

Knecht's scoring ability and experience in the NCAA should make him an immediate rotational piece for the Lakers.

Knecht's diverse scoring arsenal and underrated athleticism put the rookie in position to be the ideal fit to play alongside LeBron James.

The L.A. Lakers and the media that surrounds them are giving coverage to the wrong story about the 2024 NBA Draft . Bronny James getting the opportunity to play with his dad, LeBron James , is a heartwarming tale, but it pales in comparison to what the Lakers managed to do in the first round.

One of the biggest stories from Night 1 of the NBA Draft was the slide of Dalton Knecht . A lot of the pre-draft coverage had zeroed-in on players like Nikola Topic , Ron Holland II , and Rob Dillingham as potential threats to slip down the ranks in the draft.

Topić tumbled a little, sliding down to the 12th overall pick after hovering around the top five before his ACL injury and measurements. Holland and Dillingham did not experience a slide. Both were selected in the top ten, to the surprise of some. Dillingham was even worth a trade-in to the top ten by the Minnesota Timberwolves , who struck a draft day deal with the San Antonio Spurs .

Knecht was viewed by most to be a lock for the top ten. In a lot of ways, Knecht could have been viewed as the safest prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft. Considering the general perception of the prospects in this year's class, it is almost surprising to have seen him fall as far as he did.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN offered insight as to why Knecht fell on draft night.

"A half-dozen NBA executives told ESPN that it was Knecht's age -- he turned 23 on April 19 -- and not concerns about his medicals or other reasons that primarily caused his slide." -Givony

The Lakers are in win-now mode, hoping to put a title contender around James and Anthony Davis . The concerns about Knecht's age are likely to be an afterthought for them. Make no mistake about it though, once the NBA season rolls around, Knecht certainly will not be an afterthought.

Knecht's College Career

Tennessee Volunteers star was as productive as anyone

As indicated by the concerns about his draft age, Knecht took his time honing his career in the NCAA B . After spending time with the Northern Colorado Bears, he transferred over to a college where he would have a much bigger spotlight on him: Tennessee.

The switch from the Big Sky Conference to the SEC should have been a difficult one in theory. In practice, Knecht looked fantastic in his senior season with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Dalton Knecht – College Stats Category 2022-23 Bears 2023-24 Volunteers PPG 20.2 21.7 RPG 7.2 4.9 APG 1.8 1.8 FG% 47.9 45.8 3P% 38.1 39.7 MPG 35.3 30.6

Knecht played fewer minutes at Tennessee and actually managed to put up a higher scoring average on comparable efficiency. This is doubly impressive when considering the strength of schedule. Sports Reference estimates the strength of schedule for his 2022-23 season to be rated at -0.65. His strength of schedule during his 2023-24 season in the SEC was 10.42.

Knecht faced much better competition in his senior year with the Volunteers and managed to dazzle all the same with his scoring. He even finished his college career on a high note. Despite losing 72-66 in the Elite Eight to Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers, Knecht had one last dazzling performance as he scored 37 points to finish his NCAA days.

Biggest Strengths of Knecht's Game

Dalton's scoring should translate with ease to the NBA

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Knecht's standout strength in his game would be his scoring. Older prospects tend to come into the league as more polished prospects and that is especially true with him.

ESPN's draft expert Jonathan Givony provided great commentary on Knecht's scoring after the Lakers selected him.

"Knecht is the most prolific scorer in this draft not named Zach Edey, averaging a robust 28 points per 40 minutes despite entire defenses planning for slowing him down on a nightly basis. He's a prolific shooter who converted 40% of his 3s, but he also does quite a bit of damage in the open court, attacking closeouts, in pick-and-roll, in the post and coming off screens, making him a complete offensive player." -Givony

It is hard to disagree with Givony. Knecht is one of the best shooters in the 2024 NBA Draft. It is not simply the high percentage that he manages to connect one, it is the wide array in which he can get that shot off and hit it. Knecht is arguably the best movement shooter in the class. He is a terrific off-ball player and that should pay dividens playing beside an all-time passer like James.

However, Knecht should not be put into a box where he is simply viewed as a shooter. He is a very underrated athlete and a great three-level scorer overall.

Knecht's underrated ability as a slasher should complement his game nicely in the NBA. He will be able to make defenses pay for closing out too hard on his perimeter shooting. There should be little doubt that his scoring arsenal is well-equipped to translate to the NBA.

Knecht's Potential Role With The Lakers

Talented wing scorer should be an easy inclusion into the rotation immediately

A lot of the conversation for the Lakers this offseason has hovered around their inability to acquire free agents to play alongside James and Davis. The Lakers could still find players through the trade market to make up for that, but even if they do not manage to do so, there should be afforded some peace of mind with the fact that Knecht should be a day one rotational piece.

Perhaps the addition of Knecht does not have the same allure as adding a player like Klay Thompson would have, but there should be little doubt about the fact that Knecht could have very similar plays drawn up for him in offensive sets during the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The Lakers rookie head coach, JJ Redick , thrived as a shooter when he was in the league. One would imagine he is licking his chops at some of the offensive sets and plays he can devise for Knecht.

James and Davis – 2023-24 Season Stats Category James Davis PPG 25.7 24.7 RPG 7.3 12.6 APG 8.3 3.5 SPG 1.3 1.2 BPG 0.5 2.3 FG% 54.0 55.6 3P% 41.0 27.1 GP 71 76

James and Davis both continue to perform at an elite level, and more importantly, managed to stay healthy for the most part during last season. Rob Pelinka will likely still tinker with the roster before next season rolls around, but Knecht should have every opportunity for heavy minutes, early in his career.

One should expect Knecht to at least have a considerable bench role in the upcoming season. It should not even be a surprise if he works his way into the starting lineup sooner rather than later.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball and Sports Reference.