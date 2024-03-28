Highlights D'Angelo Russell's stellar play has elevated the Lakers this season and sets him up for an interesting offseason and potential free agency.

Russell is likely to draw interest in free agency if he chooses to opt out of his player option this offseason, but wants to remain with the Lakers.

A possible long-term deal with Lakers could benefit both parties, given Russell's chemistry with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves, among others.

The dominance of D'Angelo Russell this season came at an ideal time for the Los Angeles Lakers. Russell turned his game up to a different level in January of this year, and at the start of that month, the Lakers sat with a 17-18 record.

Although the team finished one game below .500 in January, they now sit at 41-32 with nine games remaining, largely thanks to Russell's stellar play. The 28-year-old guard has averaged 20.2 points per game or more in all three months since the calendar turned to 2024, and that strong play has ultimately created an interesting situation for both himself and the Lakers this offseason.

Russell signed a two-year deal to remain with Los Angeles this past offseason, but the second season is a player option, allowing him to test free agency if he chooses to potentially. And if Russell were to do that currently, there's plenty of reason to believe he'd draw a fair share of interest and likely receive multiple long-term offers.

But the question for Russell is also unique, as he appears to want to remain with the Lakers going forward.

D'Angelo Russell Would 'Love' to Remain With Lakers Beyond 2023-24

Russell expressed confidence the situation will play out 'how it's supposed to'

After going from a name many NBA fans and analysts believed would be moved at the 2023 NBA trade deadline to a pivotal piece of the Lakers' success, Russell may control his destiny in multiple ways. And as he told Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto, he hopes to remain in Los Angeles with the Lakers.

“I’d love to be here and continue to give it a run and be where my feet are now,” Russell said. “Obviously, I’ve been on the other side of it, and I’ve been through the roller coaster of free agency and having to sit back and wait. I’m looking forward to not having to worry about that. I’ve been blessed enough to put myself in this position with my play. I’m definitely planning on taking advantage of that. When that time comes, I feel that everything will play out how it’s supposed to play out.”

While Russell could always opt into the second year of his deal, which would earn him just north of $18.69 million next season, a potential long-term deal with the Lakers could make sense for both parties.

Russell has thrived alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves, creating his own offense and helping to relieve pressure off all three of his teammates.

Russell's Dominant Play for Lakers Makes Them a Dangerous Playoff Team

Lakers likely to be in play-in tournament but are a serious threat to make another run

The Lakers joined the Miami Heat last season in showcasing that lower seeds can do more than a bit of damage come playoff time. Both teams were No. 7 seeds in their respective conferences, and the Lakers defeated the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies and No. 6 Golden State Warriors to make the Western Conference Finals.

While the eventual champion Denver Nuggets proved to be too much while sweeping the Lakers, Russell averaged just 6.3 points over 23.5 minutes in that series. Throughout the postseason, while he flashed glimpses of the same upside fans have seen in recent months, it's been a different version of Russell in 2023-24.

There's no denying the Lakers' potential path to another Western Conference Finals trip, and possibly more, will be brutally tough. But Russell is playing more freely, averaging between three and four more three-point attempts per game in the past three months compared to the three prior.

Russell has also shot the ball better over that span, knocking down at least 41.8 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc in each month from January to March. He's also posted averages between 6.0 and 7.5 assists per game in each of those months and, in March specifically, has logged north of 36 minutes per game.

The Lakers may not feature a roster strong enough to make a title run this year, but there's no denying they're a better team with a confident Russell in the lineup.