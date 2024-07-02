Highlights The Lakers' free agency disappointments position them to consider trading D'Angelo Russell for a high-impact player.

Russell's underperformance, playoff struggles and expiring contract make him a candidate to be on the move.

Lakers may pair Russell with other salaries to potentially target a player like DeMar DeRozan.

Just like years past, Los Angeles Lakers fans came into free agency with high hopes only for them to be disappointed again. Failing to land any high-profile free agents and big names, the Lakers do not have many options for building an immediate contender.

With the 2024 NBA Draft behind them and free agency trucking right along, the only means by which they can acquire top-level talent is through a trade. The team has little draft capital, and with their superstars nearing the end of their primes, there is only one option they have as a team.

Lakers Pushing for D'Angelo Russell Trade

Falling short in free agency has led the Lakers to shop their all-star guard

Former All-Star D’Angelo Russell could emerge as a big trade piece for the Lakers to bring in some elite talent around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James’ actions in this free agency made it clear to management that he wanted to compete more than anything else, and the team is reportedly very open to trading Russell in turn, as Turner Sports' Chris B. Haynes reported.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha also reported the same in his latest episode of Buha's Block, stating that the Lakers will be "aggressive" in pursuing trades for Russell.

“As I reported last night, I’ve been told the Lakers are going to be aggressive in pursuing potential trades for [Russell].” - Jovan Buha

According to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, James was willing to take a $20 million pay cut to acquire Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors, and he will likely apply as much pressure on the organization as possible to get a deal done.

Russell remains the biggest trade chip the Lakers have, and moving on from him may not be the worst idea.

With a shot creator like Reaves already on the roster and James being the ball-dominant player he is, much of Russell’s strengths are being laid to waste on the Lakers. Though he has certainly improved, he repeatedly underperformed in that role.

Russell's Playoff Struggles Season 2022-23 Season 2023-24 Season Stats Reg. Season Playoffs Reg. Season Playoffs PTS 17.8 13.3 18.0 14.2 AST 6.2 4.6 6.3 4.2 FG% 46.9 42.6 45.6 38.6 3P% 39.6 31.0 41.5 31.8

With many teams looking to offload talent and tank for the future, Russell could be a prime target, considering his age, talent, and expiring contract.

Many have speculated a return to the Brooklyn Nets could be the best possible scenario for both parties. The Lakers could receive a haul from the Nets, and Russell could enjoy his freedom, operating an offense on his terms and auditioning for a role elsewhere on a contract year.

Not only is moving Russell an option, but they could even pair him with other salaries to acquire a star. Former All-Star DeMar DeRozan is rumored to be on the move as well in free agency, and the Lakers have emerged as favorites to land him.

If they wind up doing a sign-and-trade for DeRozan, Russell will most likely be in the deal. There are a number of potential options on the table for the Lakers if they do trade Russell, especially with them having such a talented core, so with free agency coming to an end, their offseason may be just getting started.