The Los Angeles Lakers have just been eliminated from round one of the NBA Playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. While Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray were the stars of the series, there was one notable Laker who had an interesting take on his upcoming free agency status after the game.

When asked about what he’s looking for in regard to his player option this upcoming offseason during the postgame press conference, Russell responded:

“Honestly I don’t think about it. When I signed my contract last year, I knew what position I was gonna put myself in. So to be in that position now, with a little leverage, I’ll try to take advantage of it.”

Losing Russell, an integral part of the Lakers’ success this season, could be a major blow to the already concern-riddled Los Angeles roster. Although this is his second stint with the team, Russell played his best basketball with the Lakers this season.

D'Angelo Russell - Statistics w/Lakers Season PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% 2015-16 13.2 3.4 3.3 47.8 35.1 2016-17 15.6 3.5 4.8 48.3 35.2 2022-23 17.4 2.9 6.1 48.4 41.4 2023-24 18.0 3.1 6.3 45.6 41.5

Although it’s arguably his best season as a Laker, it’s far from his best season in the league as a whole. In fact, back in the 2018-19 season (when Russell was named an all-star), his statistics paint a picture of almost a different kind of player, if not just a much improved version of the current player he is.

D'Angelo Russell’s Best Season with the Lakers and Nets Compared Season PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% 2018-19 21.1 3.9 7.0 43.4 36.9 2023-24 18.0 3.1 6.3 45.6 41.5

Looking at these statistics, and Russell’s comments, indicates that the best fit for Russell may not be with the Lakers.

Do Russell and the Lakers Make Sense Together?

His play for Los Angeles was solid, but the statistics indicate it might be time for Russell to move on.

Although it was a small sample size (only six games played without him), almost every metric seems to indicate that the Lakers play better when Russell is on the floor.

Lakers 2023–24 Statistics With D'Angelo Russell Condition PPG RPG APG FG% DRTG With Russell 118.3 43.3 28.6 50.0 115.4 Without Russell 114.8 40.5 28.0 48.4 125.3

However, with how well fellow-Lakers LeBron James and Anthony Davis played this season, it’s extremely unlikely that either of their contract situations will become dependent upon the status of Russell’s. Especially considering that Russell, although playing well during the regular season, hasn’t been quite as good during this offseason.

D'Angelo Russell 2023-24 Comparison Category PPG RPG APG FG% DRTG Regular Season 18.0 13.1 6.3 45.6 118.1 Postseason 14.2 2.8 4.2 38.4 117.5

This could be mute, though, as the future of James’s place in the franchise is currently up in the air. His teammates are reportedly working to keep him in town, but if James leaves, the structure of this team will look vastly different.

As for Russell, despite him being the third-best player on the team, it might be time for both parties to look elsewhere. With the championship-aspiring Lakers flailing out of the first round, and Russell having previously played better elsewhere, it might be mutually beneficial for him to find a role within another franchise.