Highlights Lakers secure 7th seed in West with win over the Pelicans; prepare to face Nuggets in first round of the playoffs.

Suggestions to intentionally lose to avoid Denver were called "insane" by coach Darvin Ham.

The Lakers are optimistic despite past losses and are confident ahead of the rematch with Nuggets.

The Los Angeles Lakers officially punched their ticket to the 2024 NBA playoffs on Tuesday night, taking down the New Orleans Pelicans 110–106 in the play-in tournament to secure the seventh seed in the West. The win sets up a seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets in the first round, a rematch of last year's Western Conference finals.

The Lakers win came despite the fact that some doubters had argued it might be best for Los Angeles to intentionally lose to the Pelicans, as it would help them avoid a rematch against a Nuggets team that swept them out of the playoffs last year.

"Life is about assessing risk and reward. Is it worth that risk to avoid playing Denver in round one or two?" ESPN commentator Mike Greenberg asked his fellow "Get Up" panelists on Monday morning. "The Nuggets are the one team the Lakers have no chance to beat. ... You know who knows that? LeBron James knows that. They got swept by the Nuggets last year, … they are hoping that someone else knocks off Denver along the way."

It was a bold idea, and likely never to come to fruition, but one that Greenberg was not alone in sharing.

After the Lakers' win on Tuesday night, head coach Darvin Ham sent a clear message to those who thought his team should do everything they could to dodge the Nuggets.

When Ham was asked about the talk of the Lakers dropping a game on purpose, he was initially puzzled, before laughing off the idea.

"Insane asylum sources say," Ham joked to the media. "Just someone that got out of the insane asylum."

The Lakers Have a Tough Battle Ahead of Them, but Ham Likes His Team's Chances

NBA fans should be in for a great rematch.

While the Lakers were able to turn a spot in the play-in tournament into a run that lasted all the way to the conference finals last year, their Cinderella story came to an abrupt end with a 4–0 sweep against the Nuggets.

Since then, Denver has continued their dominance over the Lakers, with the Nuggets taking all three match-ups between the teams this season by an average of 10 points. But despite Denver seeming to have the upper hand on the Lakers of late, Ham is confident that his team will be ready to battle.

"It’s an opportunity. And like I said, it’s back to 0-0. Obviously they’ve had a ton of success against our ball club, but there’s always a new day," Ham said.

"We like where we are. We like where the spirit of our group is. Everybody’s chipping in, pitching in, and excited about this challenge, this opportunity. Respect to Denver. They’re a hell of a ball club. There’s a reason why they’re the defending champs. But we like our chances."

The first-round series between the Lakers and Nuggets will tip off in Denver on Saturday night.