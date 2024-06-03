Highlights Former Lakers coach Darvin Ham rejected an offer to join the Suns coaching staff under Mike Budenholzer.

Head coaches in the NBA are often the first domino to fall after a team fails to meet expectations. Following a disappointing first-round exit this season, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with Darvin Ham after two seasons in charge.

Just a month after his dismissal, Ham has already received an opportunity to return to coaching. Phoenix Suns new head coach Mike Budenholzer wanted Ham to be part of his coaching staff once again. But according to NBA insider Marc Stein, Ham has rejected their approach.

"League sources say Budenholzer made a run at trying to convince Darvin Ham to join his staff in Phoenix. But Ham — fired as Lakers coach on May 3 — is said to have understandably passed after two exacting seasons in Lakerland." - Marc Stein

Ham was an assistant coach under Budenholzer for nine years, winning one championship together in 2021. When the two-time Coach of the Year received his first head coaching gig with the Atlanta Hawks in 2013, Ham joined him from the jump. After Bud jumped ship to the Bucks in 2019, Ham followed suit until he finally landed his big coaching break with the Lakers in 2022.

Where did it go wrong for Darvin Ham in LA?

NBA's hottest coaching seat burns yet another victim.

It was no surprise that the Lakers fired Ham. Despite making the Western Conference Finals in his first season, a first-round gentleman's sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets made his exit inevitable.

Coaching the team with the highest expectations in the league is no easy job, but Ham made it worse for himself.

The 2023-24 season saw Anthony Davis playing a career-high 76 games, while LeBron James featured in 71 games. But the Lakers could only muster 47 wins in spite of that, and had to go through the Play-In Tournament ordeal to guarantee their postseason spot.

Throughout the season, Ham was also slowly losing the locker room because of his lack of accountability. This included a moment in the playoffs where AD and Ham were having a disagreement publicly. So the writing was on the wall for him after the Lakers' early ouster from the playoffs.

What's next for Darvin Ham?

Head coaching gig for the upcoming season looks unlikely for the former NBA champion.

If Ham turned down the Suns' offer to wait for a head coaching position, it could be a lengthy wait.

There are two teams currently in the league without head coaches: the Cleveland Cavaliers and the team that just fired him, the Lakers. With the Cavs interviewing multiple candidates not named Ham, he might have to settle for an assistant role if he wants to return to coaching in the upcoming season.

If he doesn't mind being an assistant again, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in his services.

With assistant coach Kenny Atkinson interviewing for the Cavaliers job, Steve Kerr might have an opening on his staff. While the Lakers were just as bad as the Warriors on defense last season, the 17-time champions were a top 10 defensive unit in Ham's first year. So Kerr might potentially be looking at Ham to help solve those defensive issues.