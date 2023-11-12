Highlights Despite a rocky start, the Lakers showed promise in the playoffs last season and were expected to perform well this season.

Head coach Darvin Ham has made rotational tweaks, including moving breakout guard Austin Reaves to the bench, to improve the team's performance.

Reaves has accepted the change and remains committed to winning, but the long-term effects of the move have yet to be seen and could have implications for the team's future success.

Despite a wild start to their 2022-23 campaign, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get past their injuries, their roster quirks and some serious Russell Westbrook drama to take the playoffs by storm in the end. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. may have entered the postseason as a Play-In team but, in short order, they found themselves duking it out with the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. That strong finish led some to believe that they would be at or near the top of the playoff pack again this season. As of this writing, though, they're saddled with a sub-.500 record at 4-5, having lost three straight games before their win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

That start has prompted head coach Darvin Ham to make some rotational tweaks in an effort to get certain players going and inject some juice into his club's attack. Chief among those tweaks has been the call to move breakout guard Austin Reaves to the bench in favor of scuffling veteran Cam Reddish.

As relayed by The Athletic's Jovan Buha following the Suns game, Ham says the move shouldn't be looked at as a demotion for Reaves, who's posting an abysmal net rating (minus-13.1) and a subpar effective field-goal percentage (49.0) through his first nine appearances. But given the 25-year-old' importance to the Lakers' bounce-back move last season and their future as a potential contender in the Western Conference — not to mention the egos involved in the situation — Ham may be taking a big risk by enacting such a radical change.

Reaves sounds off on his move to the bench

The early season is always a time of experimentation for coaches and players alike, so one could hardly fault Ham for mixing things up in an attempt to get the most out of Reaves, Reddish and his team as a whole. After making something of a star turn last season, though, and earning a four-year contract worth nearly $54 million, it's probably safe to assume that Reaves wasn't aiming to throw in with the second-teamers at this or any point in 2023-24. That said, he's saying all the right things in the aftermath of the big switch.

"For me, I'm a competitor and, truthfully, you don't want to have that conversation [about going to the bench]. ... But my parents taught me at a young age that the coach is the coach, and his decision — regardless if you agree with it or don't agree with it — you respect that,” Reaves said of his bench move, via Spectrum SportsNet. "Winning is the main thing."

Reaves went on to say that he saw the switch coming given his and the team's up-and-down pattern so far. And, to Ham's credit, the move seemed to work out in the win over the Suns as Reaves hit six of 11 shots and scored 15 points while adding seven assists and a steal. He also played 35 minutes in the game, which leads one to believe that he's still going to be a key cog, regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Nevertheless, in a league where perceived slights can lead to discontent, chemistry issues and even trade demands (see Harden, James), Ham is definitely playing a risk-reward game by making such a significant change with one of the people responsible for last year's turnaround so early in the new season. Even if it results in a few more wins here or there, the long-term ramifications must continue to be assessed and reassessed by all parties involved.

In addressing Reaves' move to the second unit, Ham invoked the name of one of the greatest bench players in the history of the game in San Antonio Spurs legend and Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili. As with Reaves and the Lakers in 2022-23, Ginobili's versatile skill set played an integral role in everything the Spurs accomplished throughout their dynastic run. One can see why the Lakers coach would make that comparison in talking about his own player given some of the similarities between he and Ginobili.

Austin Reaves - NBA Statistics Year 2021-22 2022-23 PPG 7.3 13.0 APG 1.8 3.4 eFG% 54.2 61.6

At the same time, it's worth noting that Ginobili didn't become a full-time bench guy until he was in his 30s and there's a non-zero chance that the Lakers are actually closer to starting over than winning another championship. So, Ham must tread carefully here to appropriately navigate the situation.

