Highlights Lakers eye Dejounte Murray as a potential trade target as the 2024 NBA offseason gets underway.

Murray's statistics indicate his value as a two-way guard with substantial upside, something the Lakers have been targeting.

Financial flexibility and young talent could make a deal with the Hawks for Murray plausible.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a very wary yet plausible situation entering the 2024 NBA off-season. After hiring 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick as the franchise’s new head coach, the next steps are now vital to the success he can set himself up for in year one.

LeBron James holds a player option that many expect him to opt out of; however, it seems he will re-sign with the organization.

With James and Davis at the helm, the capabilities and possibilities of the team's competitiveness will always be notable, but the last two years have proven that more is needed. With the NBA Draft nearing, the Atlanta Hawks hold the 1st overall pick, and since the NBA trade deadline of last season, we have heard the rumblings of potentially trading Trae Young and Dejounte Murray and beginning from scratch, rebuilding the roster.

At the trade deadline, the Lakers put an offer on the table to try and land all-star guard Dejounte Murray, but nothing came about from it.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, while speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office will circle back with the Hawks in hopes of landing the two-way guard.

“One name that they did pursue last season at the trade deadline that I think teams around the league expect to come up again in trade conversations over the next week or so and makes sense for the Lakers is Dejounte Murray with the Hawks," Charania said.

"That’s someone that you think about over the next week or so. What do the Hawks do? Not only with the No. 1 overall pick, but they potentially have a decision to make with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray about which player stays and which player goes. And the Lakers have maintained a level of interest in Dejounte Murray over the last several months.”

Dejounte Murray brings a lot to the table; in 2022, Murray led the league in steals with 2.0 per game, and having that combo guard style is exactly what the Lakers need on both sides of the ball from the guard position alongside Austin Reaves. Murray was one of the more underrated and underappreciated guards in the Eastern Conference this season due to the lack of success Atlanta had. Nonetheless, Murray still put up extremely solid and efficient numbers.

Murray 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 22.5 AST 6.4 STL 1.4 3PT % 36.3

The Hawks are expected to select either Alexandre Sarr or Zaccharie Risacher with the first overall pick, both players entering the draft from France. Both have substantial upside in the draft to be stars in the league. However, they are two of the more prominent projects needing development.

"The Lakers have maintained a level of interest in Dejounte Murray over the last several months." - Shams Charania

Young and Murray seem past the point of waiting for the tides to turn. It seems Atlanta knows the writing is on the wall, and with the first round of the draft on Wednesday and the second round on Thursday, the possibility of a move being made now instead of during free agency isn't out of the question by any means.

What could a trade for Murray look like?

Hawks' asking price could be a huge factor in Lakers' trade pursuit

This will be the interesting part. It doesn't seem like the Lakers are fond of including Austin Reaves in a deal. However, they have other pieces that could be attractive to the Hawks —names like Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Max Christie.

Three players that could be potential pieces in a deal for Murray on top of draft picks. The Lakers hold the 17th and 55th picks in this year's NBA Draft. Murray has a cap hit of roughly $25.2 million next season, according to Spotrac.

This is a deal the Lakers surely could manipulate and get done from a financial aspect, and it could benefit both teams by getting Murray off the books, stocking up on draft picks, and getting some young talent in return while the Lakers get the two-way guard they've been searching for.

The next few days and weeks will tell a lot about the trajectory of a Murray-Los Angeles deal getting done.