Prior to the NBA Draft, there were plenty of questions about what the L.A. Lakers would do with the No. 17 pick.

They were involved in several trade rumors, mostly pointing out how they could move the pick in order to land a proven talent that could immediately help them contend for the title.

However, instead of packaging the pick and making a trade, General Manager Rob Pelinka and Co. opted to sit still and instead used their pick to draft Jalen Hood-Schifino.

With the Indiana Hoosiers point guard landing in L.A., it now leads to several questions about how his presence would impact the Lakers’ roster decisions this offseason.

Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder are set to be free agents, and it should be noted that the Lakers are in need of not only guard depth but also shooting.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that the NBA salary cap is at $136 million, and the luxury tax at $165 million.

The Lakers already have $88.2 million committed to LeBron James and Anthony Davis alone, and they would go over the salary cap with the extensions of Reaves and Rui Hachimura. That puts them in real peril of going over the luxury tax and the second apron ($17 million over the luxury tax), which brings a ton of penalties.

Considering all that, here are three ways Jalen Hood-Schifino influences the Lakers' roster building this 2023 offseason.

3 D’Angelo Russell or Dennis Schroder could be gone

Clearly, Hood-Schifino’s selection signifies that the L.A. Lakers are ready in case they are unable to retain Russell and Schroder.

Both players are unrestricted free agents, and it’s unknown how much they could and will command in free agency. Russell’s value is at an all-time low following his poor performance for the Lakers in the playoffs, though it remains to be seen if he’ll be willing to accept anything lower than his rumored asking price of above $100 million on a long-term deal.

As for Schroder, he is definitely due for a pay raise, but it might be difficult for the Purple and Gold to keep him.

With that said, with Hood-Schifino, at least the Lakers have an insurance policy in case they fail to keep one or both of their free agent guards.

2 Jalen-Austin combo coming

Austin Reaves is a restricted free agent this offseason, and there’s just no way the Lakers would let him walk away after the incredible breakout season he had in the City of Angels.

Reaves, who went undrafted in 2021, averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in his second season in LA. He shot particularly well, averaging a 52.9 percent overall shooting clip and 39.8 percent from deep.

The Lakers are widely expected to match any offer sheet that he receives this offseason, with Pelinka even hinting after the draft that the plan is to pair him up with Hood-Schifino.

“You think about the opportunity to pair two young guards together like Austin Reaves and Jalen Hood-Schifino. People would say, ‘Is Austin a point guard? A 2-guard?’ Well, he’s an on-the-ball guard. He can make plays with the ball in his hand. And I would say the same thing about Jalen Hood-Schifino,” Pelinka said, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Not only is Reaves likely not going anywhere, but expect the Lakers to have him play alongside their rookie point guard moving forward.

1 No more Kyrie Irving?

Right after the NBA Finals, the Lakers were linked to both Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving as potential starting point guards for the 2023-24 season.

LA really needs a quality guard after they were outshone by the Denver Nuggets’ guard play in the 2023 Western Conference Finals. Both CP3 and Kyrie are ideal candidates considering their relationship with LeBron James and proven ability as playmakers and ballhandlers.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they lost a key target after the Golden State Warriors traded for Paul from the Washington Wizards.

Only Irving is left as an option, but considering the fact that he might be out of their price range, addressing their guard need through the draft made sense.

With Hood-Schifino in the fold, don’t be surprised if the Lakers opt to focus on their shooting needs in free agency rather than targeting a superstar guard.