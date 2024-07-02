Highlights The Lakers are exploring trades with the Jazz, Trail Blazers, and Nets to bolster the roster.

The Lakers need shooting upgrades; targeting "3 and D" wings and versatile defenders.

Potential trade assets include Dorian Finney-Smith, Cameron Johnson, Jerami Grant, and Jordan Clarkson.

It has been a slow start to the free agency frenzy for the Los Angeles Lakers. General Manager Rob Pelinka is pivoting to explore the trade market to bolster the roster around Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who will most likely re-sign. According to The Athletic's senior NBA reporter, Jovan Buha, Los Angeles is discussing trades with three teams - the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, and Brooklyn Nets.

After flaming out in the play-in this season, the Lakers cannot afford to "run it back" with the same squad in the 2024-2025 campaign. Pelinka must be aggressive in his pursuit of upgrades because the Lakers' window to win with James will only shrink as time progresses. Let's explore who the Lakers could target with these three potential trade partners.

Los Angeles Needs to Find Shooting

Lakers' lack of three-point shooting is holding them back

Los Angeles struggled to score enough points from beyond the arc last season.

Lakers Three-Point Shooting Stats Category Value Rank 3PM 11.8 24 3PA 31.4 28 % of Points from Threes 30.0 29

This area will be one of Pelinka's main objectives when discussing trades with other general managers.

Brooklyn has a pair of "3 and D" wings who can instantly boost the Lakers' threat from downtown. Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson do not fit the timeline of the Nets' rebuild. Finney-Smith shot 35 percent on 4.9 attempts from deep this season, and Johnson converted 39 percent of his threes on 6.1 attempts per game. After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks, Brooklyn has entered a full rebuild and will want young players and draft capital from the Lakers. 21-year-old Jalen Hood-Schifino, the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and a first-round pick are likely to be moved in a potential deal because the Nets do not have a young point guard to develop for the future.

Jerami Grant is in a similar position to Finney-Smith and Johnson for the Trail Blazers. Portland played a lot of young players last season and is expected to see if Scoot Henderson can blossom after a tough rookie season. Grant would instantly give the Lakers a versatile wing defender and three-point threat. He shot 40 percent on 5.1 attempts per game last season and could serve as a perfect third or fourth option after Davis, James, and D'Angelo Russell.

The Lakers would have to give up more assets for Grant. They do not own a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, which is projected to be filled with star prospects. For this reason, Portland could request even more draft capital, but Los Angeles only has four first-round selections before 2030. Pelinka must decide if Grant is worth significantly dwindling the Lakers' draft capital.

The first name that comes to mind on the Jazz is Lauri Markkanen. However, Danny Ainge is holding a high price for the one-time All-Star, and Los Angeles likely does not have enough draft capital and young assets to land Markkanen. Jordan Clarkson, who spent his first four seasons with the Lakers, is a more realistic target. While he struggled last season, shooting 29 percent on 5.4 attempts from deep, he is not shy about letting it fly. Clarkson's shot creation and aggressiveness as a sixth man will help the Lakers when James or Davis head to the bench.

This offseason is key for the Lakers because time is not on their side. Pelinka must be aggressive in acquiring players to put them back into contention.