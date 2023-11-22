Highlights The Lakers are reportedly focused on internal improvement and getting the most out of their current roster, rather than rushing into big trades.

The team's approach is different from their previous strategy of going all-in on big names, which has had mixed results in recent years.

While LeBron James is having an impressive season, the Lakers need to consider that he is 38 years old and his dominance won't last forever.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' run to the Western Conference Finals last season, some would say that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the crew are officially back in the business of legitimately competing for NBA championships. The team winning nine of its first 16 games — including six of its last seven after Tuesday's blowout win over the Utah Jazz — serves to fuel the fires of those who believe the Lakers will be in the mix during the advanced stages of postseason play once again in 2023-24. On the other hand, winning is always the expectation in La La Land, the Lakers still have a quirky roster, and the team losing five of its first eight games to begin the campaign undoubtedly gave some of the more pessimistic fans in Laker Nation pause.

Whatever the reality is, the Lakers' next potential star acquisition is, was, and will perpetually be part of the conversation in their corner of the basketball universe. However, per a Substack report from longtime league insider Marc Stein, the Lakers aren't currently looking to rock the boat between now and February's trade deadline. Rather, the mission is to get the most out of the players who are already on the team's roster.

"I’m told the Lakers, at present, are focused on internal improvement, hopeful that getting Jarred Vanderbilt (who is ineligible to be traded this season after signing an extension with the Lakers in September) and [Gabe] Vincent back on the floor regularly will give them a meaningful boost," wrote Stein.

It's a decidedly un-Laker-like approach to basketball operations, which is why it's precisely the approach the team should be taking.

Going all-in on big names has yielded mixed results for the Lakers in recent years

The latest Lakers chatter largely centers around Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, whose name has been swirling around the rumor mill in recent days. Alas, Stein's intel indicates that the Rob Pelinka-led front office isn't gearing up for anything on that front (at least not yet, anyway). "I’ve been advised that the Lakers’ reported interest at this early juncture of the season is best described (at most) as TBD," he wrote.

Of course, things can change in a heartbeat in the Association, but that seeming indifference to the LaVine move feels like an evolution for Pelinka and Co., who all but mortgaged the team's future to build around James and make the trade springing Davis from New Orleans. In addition to the vast sums of money wrapped up in just those two players, the latter acquisition cost the Lakers a budding All-Star in Brandon Ingram, a No. 2 pick in Lonzo Ball and a veritable bonanza of draft assets, among other things.

They did get the bubble championship as a result, but keeping the train on the tracks since the big win has proven difficult due to the picks, pieces, and financial flexibility that were sacrificed along the way. To that end, further damage was done with the Russell Westbrook trade two years ago, in which rising star Kyle Kuzma and defensive standout Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were sent to Washington D.C. To go down that road again for a player like LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, or anyone of that ilk probably isn't worth it for a minimal boost to an already-shrinking (and possibly nonexistent) title window.

LeBron's epic early-season output does make one think, though

LeBron James' Catch-All Metrics (and League Rank) PER BPM VORP 2021-22 26.2 (4th) 7.7 (5th) 5.1 (5th) 2022-23 23.9 (12th) 6.1 (13th) 4.0 (15th) 2023-24 26.0 (7th) 8.3 (6th) 1.2 (6th)

After dropping 37 points on 14-of-19 shooting against the Houston Rockets over the weekend, James declared, "It's me versus Father Time." And while we all know who will win that particular matchup in the end, James certainly seems to be keeping his rival at arm's length right now. Entering the game versus Utah, James was averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 58.6 percent from the floor and 41.0 percent from three-point range.

Given that incredible output, one could almost talk themselves into making all-in, win-now type moves. But the Lakers must take care to remember that James is 38 years old. There will be a day when he descends back into the realm of mere mortals, and that day is coming sooner than later.

Until that comes to pass, though, Lakers fans should kick back and enjoy the show.

