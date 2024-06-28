Highlights The Lakers drafted LeBron James' son, Bronny James, in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Just a few minutes later, the Lakers G-League affiliate team, the South Bay Lakers, sold out their season tickets.

It remains to see how much time Bronny actually spends in the G-League. If he ever does.

The Los Angeles Lakers made the biggest noise after the First Round of the 2024 NBA Draft when they picked up Dalton Knecht at number 17. And they continued to be the most talked about team on Day 2, when they drafted LeBron James' son, Bronny James, with the 55th overall pick in the second round.

There were doubts about whether Bronny was ready for the NBA, after an unremarkable freshman year at USC. But that wasn't going to prevent him from being drafted, especially because of the potential impact on the business side he'd bring. And merely minutes after the Lakers drafted him, their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, seem to already be benefiting from his arrival.

Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) pointed out on X (formerly known as Twitter) how the season tickets for South Bay were already sold out. While the demand was predictable, another driving factor behind these rapid sales could be the size of their arena. South Bay plays its games at the UCLA Health Training Center, which is the smallest venue in the G-League with just a paltry 750 seats.

This kind of demand could potentially force the Lakers to find a new venue, at least for their marquee games. At the same time, their agreement for the existing arena was signed in 2016, as a five-year deal 'with the option to extend in five-year increments'. So they would have to either break the agreement or wait a couple of years to officially find a new venue.

Will Bronny James Actually Play in the G-League?

Agent Rich Paul was very clear about this during pre-draft interviews

Bronny's agent, Rich Paul, has worked hard all summer to ensure this move for this client. From only committing to pre-draft workouts with the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, to threatening teams to not draft his client, Paul has done it all.

He also made it explicitly clear that Bronny would not sign a two-way contract. While this means the Lakers will be forced to use one of their 15 roster spots for Bronny, this doesn't stop them from sending him to the G-League on an assignment.

So the big question now is how many times Bronny would actually suit up for South Bay. It won't be surprising to see him being sent down a couple of times, since he is still a very raw player. But Paul's aggressiveness so far could force the Lakers to limit those assignments.

Bronny Will Headline the Summer League

In two weeks, Bronny will don the Purple and Gold for the first time

While there are doubts about Bronny playing in the G-League, his participation in the Summer League is certain. The two-week-long showcase gives rookies their first chance to impress their coaches, and Bronny will be raring to do that in Las Vegas.

He will be headlining the Lakers' roster, along with Knecht. The team will also feature Frenchman Armel Traore and Pittsburgh's Blake Hinson, who signed with the team on two-way deals. Xavier’s Quincy Olivari could also be on the team after signing an Exhibit-10 deal. The roster will also feature last season's rookies, including Maxwell Lewis, Colin Castleton, and Jalen Hood-Schifino, who will be ready to go if he recovers from his injury rehab.

The Lakers will kick off their Summer League campaign on opening night, July 12th, against the Houston Rockets.