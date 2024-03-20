Highlights Although there has been some mixed reporting on the issue, Gabe Vincent appears to be nearing a return to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Vincent's playoff success as a member of the Miami Heat last season had some expecting big things from the veteran guard.

Vincent could challenge Spencer Dinwiddie for minutes in the Lakers' backcourt rotation.

Injuries, underperformance and some Darvin Ham drama notwithstanding, the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves battling for a playoff spot in the wild Western Conference.

As of Tuesday's games, LeBron James' crew is sitting in the No. 9 spot in the conference standings at 37-32; still within striking distance of the No. 8 Phoenix Suns, who are 2.5 games ahead at 39-29. The Lakers could also find their way up to as high as the No. 6 or 7 seed, where the Sacramento Kings (39-28) and Dallas Mavericks (40-29) hold a three-game edge over Los Angeles.

The Lakers may be getting some help for a final playoff push, too, depending on which report you want to believe.

Per a report from CBS Sports' Bill Reiter on Tuesday, forwards Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Christian Wood (knee), along with guard Gabe Vincent (knee) are expected to miss the remainder of the campaign. And while the Wood news rang true — he recently underwent arthroscopic surgery and was expected to be shelved for several weeks — the other two were head-scratchers given recent updates on their respective rehabs.

To that end, longtime league insider Marc Stein offered a contrasting account of Vincent's status just a few hours later. Stein reported that the 27-year-old is nearing his return and "intends to play again this season barring any setbacks." His return could be a boon for the Lakers' backcourt rotation.

Vincent Could Elevate the Lakers’ Bench Down the Stretch

Los Angeles had high hopes for the former Heat guard when he was signed

After making some fans and pundits believe he could challenge D'Angelo Russell for the Lakers' starting point guard spot this season, Vincent instead entered into Kendrick Nunn territory in short order thanks to his knee issues.

As of this writing, he has appeared in just five games since Los Angeles signed him last summer (arguably the team's biggest move outside of James simply deciding not to retire).

Before he went down, there was reason to be excited about his potential impact. Vincent had just played a key role in getting the Miami Heat back to the NBA Finals by playing the best offensive basketball of his career.

During the 2023 playoffs, the UCSB product averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and nearly one steal in 30.5 minutes per game. He also sank 37.8 percent of his 6.1 three-point attempts per contest.

Gabe Vincent's 2022-23 Split (w/MIA) Category Reg. Season Playoffs PPG 9.4 12.7 APG 2.5 3.5 Net Rating -0.7 2.8

If Vincent does return — and can perform at or near his peak level — he will still have to battle for minutes. At the trade deadline, the Lakers added Spencer Dinwiddie for a backcourt boost, and he has averaged 23.3 minutes per game and posted a net rating of 9.0 since joining the squad.

At the same time, though, Dinwiddie has connected on just 35.4 percent of his shot attempts overall and 33.3 percent from deep as a Laker. So the door may be ajar for Vincent to reinsert himself into the mix.