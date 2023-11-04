Highlights Nick Van Exel and Eddie Jones were promising prospects for the Lakers but were ultimately traded away before the team won a championship.

Adrian Dantley had a successful career with the Lakers but never won a championship, eventually finding success with the Utah Jazz.

Karl Malone joined the Lakers in hopes of winning his first championship but fell short and retired without a ring, leaving a lasting legacy as one of the best players to never win a title.

Along with the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers boast a history of winning and excellence throughout its long existence in the NBA. But as great as the franchise is, there are several incredible individuals who played for the Purple and Gold that never won a championship.

As the new NBA season gets underway, the current version of the Lakers have another chance to win a ring for the franchise. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Los Angeles squad have what it takes to win it all. But the question is whether Lady Luck will smile upon them on their quest for an NBA-record 18th NBA Championship.

Below, we take a look below at the best Lakers who fell short of bringing home a title, and rank them based on their impact during their time in Southern California.

5 Nick Van Exel

Nick Van Exel entered the league as the 37th overall pick in the 1993 Draft. Along with Eddie Jones, the pair was envisioned as the franchise’s most promising prospects after Magic Johnson’s Showtime era.

For his part, Van Exel played his heart out for Los Angeles. In his five seasons as a Laker, the point guard averaged 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. The one-time All-Star combined his knack for playmaking with a ultra-competitive mindset to help the Lakers reach the playoffs in four seasons he played with the team.

Nick Van Exel - NBA Career Statistics (1993-2006) Points 14.4 Rebounds 2.9 Assists 6.6 Field goal % 40.5 3-point field goal % 35.7

But even though his impact can’t be denied, along with an exciting style of play that captivated Los Angeles fans, Van Exel was traded to the Denver Nuggets for Tyronn Lue and Tony Battie in 1998. After that trade, Van Exel didn’t get a chance to compete for a ring in the remaining years of his career.

Van Exel did have better numbers with the Nuggets compared to his time with the Lakers, but even with that, the Larry O’Brien Trophy eluded him for the rest of his career.

4 Eddie Jones

Along with Van Exel, Eddie Jones was envisioned by the front office to carry the Lakers to its new iteration after the Showtime era. Selected by the L.A. front office using the 10th pick in the 1994 Draft, the three-time All-Star would go on to average 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.1 steals per game during his time with the team.

Jones’ 6-foot-6 frame gifted him with sufficient athleticism to attack the rim and cause mayhem on the other end of the court for opposing squads. He also connected on 37.8 percent of his shots from downtown, making him one of the earlier prototypes for what a three-and-D player looks like in the NBA’s modern era.

With him manning either the shooting guard or small forward position, the Lakers managed to reach the playoffs in every season he played for the franchise. Unfortunately, Jones was traded to the Charlotte Hornets during the 1998-99 season, which meant he missed out on his chance to win a ring with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Jones went on to play for the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks. He had a fruitful time in six seasons with the Heat, putting up 16.0 points per game. Unfortunately, the season after he was sent to Memphis, Miami went on to win the title.

3 Adrian Dantley

Although Adrian Dantley became more popular during his time playing for the Utah Jazz from 1979 to 1986, the six-time All-Star spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers at the beginning of his career. During that period, the 6-foot-5 small forward notched averages of 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

In those two seasons, Dantley helped Los Angeles reach the postseason, but ultimately failed to secure a championship. After his stint as a Laker, Dantley reached new heights as part of the Jazz. From these, he would be selected to multiple All-Star Games, led the league in scoring twice, and be named to two All-NBA teams.

From there, Dantley’s career continued with the Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, and Milwaukee Bucks before he eventually retired in 1991. Although he would be named to the Hall of Fame, the All-Star forward never won a ring, even if his list of accomplishments was lengthier than those who actually became champions.

2 Karl Malone

Considered as one of the best players of all time, Karl Malone made his way to the Lakers after spending 18 seasons with the Jazz. By then, the Mailman was already 40 years old and wanted nothing more than to win the first ring in his career.

Malone’s averages of 13.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals in Los Angeles paled in comparison to the numbers he was putting up as the Jazz’ number one option. Even if that’s the case, Malone and the 2003-04 Lakers reached the Finals, only to be defeated by the Detroit Pistons. After that lone season in L.A., Malone retired from the NBA without a championship on his resume.

It's certainly a massive “What if” for Malone. After all, a championship — even without being a no. 1 option — would have drastically changed his legacy. Unfortunately for him, he will be remembered as one of the greatest players never to win a title, not only in Purple and Gold history, but also in the NBA.

1 Elgin Baylor

Unlike all the legends who played for the Lakers, like Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or Magic Johnson, Elgin Baylor ended his NBA tenure without winning a ring for the franchise. Having spent all 14 seasons of his career with the Lakers, Baylor achieved everything imaginable, except having a championship on his resume.

Elgin Baylor - NBA Career Statistics (1959-1972) Minutes Played 40.0 Points 27.4 Assists 4.3 Rebounds 13.5

With averages of 27.4 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, Baylor able to make the playoffs for most of his career, even reaching the Finals in four different seasons. Unfortunately, the 11-time All-Star always fell short at the biggest stage. This makes him the best and most talented Laker to never win a ring.

