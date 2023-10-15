Highlights The Bubble Lakers were able to win a championship with the help of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, along with a strong supporting cast and defensive-minded coaching.

The Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West-led Lakers set an NBA record with 33 consecutive wins, solidifying themselves as one of the Lakers' elite teams.

Kobe Bryant's Repeat Champs overcame challenges and criticism to win two straight championships, with Bryant's greatness and a strong roster leading the way.

The L.A. Lakers have seen their fair share of history throughout the 76 years the franchise has existed in the NBA. During that period, there have been several iterations of this team that have risen to the top of the league and cemented themselves as some of the greatest the league has ever seen. From Elgin Baylor to LeBron James, some of the most legendary stars in basketball history have at some point donned the Lakers jersey.

Now, as we look back at history, we rank the five best Purple and Gold teams based on impact, success, and significance.

5 Bubble Lakers (2019-20)

When James joined the Lakers as a free agent in 2018, the franchise’s hope of winning another championship was ignited once again. That hope would be fulfilled in the King’s second year wearing the Purple and Gold, as Los Angeles assembled a competent squad around James to bring the Larry O'Brien trophy back to Southern California.

Apart from having James, a three-time NBA champion at that point, Anthony Davis entered the fray with his first season playing for the Lakers. The roster also boasted the likes of Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, and Avery Bradley to protect the rim and force turnovers, which worked well with a defensive-minded coach in Frank Vogel.

On the offensive end, James and Davis were supported by Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to space the floor as the two All-Stars ran the offense. With this combination of star power, experienced coaching, defensive prowess, and team chemistry, the Lakers were able to win a ring, almost a decade after clinching one during the 2009-10 season.

Lakers Franchise Scoring Leaders Total Points Kobe Bryant 33,643 Jerry West 25,192 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 24,176 Elgin Baylor 23,149 Magic Johnson 17,707 James Worthy 16,320 Shaquille O'Neal 13,895 Gail Goodrich 13,044 Byron Scott 12,780 Jamaal Wilkes 10,601

4 Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, and Gail Goodrich’s Championship Team (1971-72)

There’s no doubt that the Boston Celtics dominated the 1960s, winning nine rings in 10 seasons. That changed when the 1971-72 season rolled around, as the trio of Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, and Gail Goodrich pushed the Lakers to win its first ring in Los Angeles.

For starters, this particular team set an NBA record by winning 33 consecutive games during the regular season. Coached by Bill Sharman, Chamberlain, Goodrich, and West played their parts perfectly.

Their chemistry as a team resulted in a cohesive unit that won a championship over the New York Knicks in five games in the 1972 Finals. This event marks the first time the Lakers won a ring since moving to Los Angeles and cemented themselves among the elite teams of the era. With a combination of Hall of Fame-level talent and a jaw-dropping road to the Finals, this Lakers team stands out as one of the best in the franchise’s history.

3 Kobe Bryant’s Repeat Champs (2008-10)

After Shaquille O’Neal was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004, a lot of people dismissed the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers by thinking they would never make it back to the Finals. After a couple of mediocre seasons, the franchise rehired Phil Jackson and traded for Pau Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies to give Los Angeles another shot at glory.

But at the core of this Lakers team is one individual who made everything work: Kobe. At that time, the All-Star shooting guard entered his Black Mamba phase, a mindset built on an obsession to win by mastering one’s craft. This allowed Bryant and the Lakers to overcome the Orlando Magic in 2009 and the Boston Celtics in 2010 to win two straight championships for Los Angeles.

With a roster that boasted Bryant’s greatness and backed up by Gasol, Andrew Bynum, Lamar Odom, and Metta World Peace, this iteration of the Lakers managed to overcome all the hardships and criticism caused by O’Neal’s departure to redeem the franchise during this period.

2 The Shaq-Kobe Era (1999-2002)

Back during the 1990s, Phil Jackson did the unthinkable by winning two separate three-peats with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. After his stint in the Windy City, many thought it would be impossible for the coach to replicate that same success leading a Lakers team that featured O’Neal and Bryant.

Fortunately, Jackson did just that by getting the best out of the All-Star duo during their run together. The dominant one-two punch combo of O’Neal and Bryant covered every scoring option on the court, ensuring the Lakers an advantage when it came to mismatches. They were backed up by an elite supporting cast of Derek Fisher, Rick Fox, Robert Horry, Horace Grant, and Derek Harper, among others.

In the end, the Lakers of this period overcame the Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers in three consecutive seasons to clinch a three-peat. With a dominant showing, a stellar roster of stars, and rings to show for, this is easily one of the best teams Los Angeles has fielded.

1 Showtime Lakers (1980-1988)

It’s rare for a team to rise in popularity in such a short time while changing how the game is played in the NBA. The Showtime Lakers of the 1980s were among the few teams that accomplished this feat, as they became a household name while revolutionizing basketball.

Led by Magic Johnson and Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, the Lakers brought a fast-paced and exciting style that focused on pushing the tempo. Their new approach to basketball, led by head coach Pat Riley and paired with Johnson’s leadership and showmanship, elevated the Lakers to new heights. And with Abdul-Jabbar, one of the most dominant big men in NBA history, James Worthy, Byron Scott, Jamaal Wilkes, and Michael Cooper in the lineup, Los Angeles won five championships during the decade to solidify its place among the greatest teams league history.

Throughout the Lakers’ history as a franchise, countless iterations have passed by in their quest to win rings. While many lineups have been fielded over the years, these teams stand out as the greatest to ever step on the court representing the Purple and Gold.

