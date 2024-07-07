Highlights Portland is looking to rebuild and may prioritize future draft picks, potentially from the Lakers or other teams, in any potential trades.

West playoff hopefuls like the Lakers and Grizzlies can acquire Jerami Grant for a multi-player package that also involves future draft capital.

Portland may also consider a three-team trade involving the Cavaliers and Pelicans, with Grant going to Cleveland, Jarrett Allen to New Orleans, and Brandon Ingram to Portland.

The Portland Trail Blazers are primed to continue their rebuild. Since trading their franchise player Damian Lillard before the 2023-24 NBA season, the chatter around the Trail Blazers has frequently centered on their available veterans.

Before the 2024 Draft, Joe Cronin exchanged veteran guard Malcolm Brodgon, the 14th overall pick in 2024, a 2029 first-round pick, and two future second-rounders for Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards .

With the onset of free agency, more veterans are expected to be available. The three biggest names are guards Anfernee Simons and Matisse Thybulle , as well as power forward Jerami Grant . The latter has especially been a target of note for the L.A. Lakers , according to Anthony F. Irwin from Lakers Daily.

The Trail Blazers have not conducted a deal with the Lakers in almost 44 years of business, when they netted a future second round pick that turned into Jerome Kersey. However, there are other options for Grant, currently Portland’s oldest player on the roster at age 30. Below are three candidates to place Jerami Grant, the Portland Trail Blazers and his newfound team in a winning situation.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers would have to trade the future for the present.

Let’s just put this one out of the way; the basic framework of any trade between the Trail Blazers and Lakers will see Jerami Grant swap for Rui Hachimura , Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen Hood-Schifino to make the money work.

Portland is under no pressure to do Los Angeles no favors, and will either push for an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, or a pair of protected first-rounders in 2028 and 2030. Portland are already swapping their picks with Milwaukee in those years, and adding extra picks during swap years is ideal.

Lakers-Blazers Hypothetical Trade Los Angeles Lakers receive: Portland Trail Blazers receive: Jerami Grant Rui Hachimura Jarred Vanderbilt Dalano Banton (via Min. Salary) Jalen Hood-Schifino LAL 2029 FRP

From there, however, the Trail Blazers and Lakers could start to go a little funky. Portland could throw in Robert Williams III in exchange for Gabe Vincent . This hypothetical framework would improve Los Angeles’ front line by a massive upgrading from Hachimura and Vanderbilt, to Grant, a certified two-way wing who can fill in as either a movement shooter or tertiary ballhandler for head coach JJ Redick’s offense.

For Portland, they have a youngish forward in Hachimura who can space the floor and open up the paint for Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe to operate. Vanderbilt can provide some solid backup minutes to boost Portland’s defense, but will struggle to find minutes until he fixes his shot.

The biggest win for Portland here is an unprotected first-round pick in 2029 when all the Lakers’ biggest-name contracts run out. Considering the recent lack of success for Los Angeles in free agency, Portland is making a solid bet on a future pick. The only issue here is that the Trail Blazers might prefer to take the two protected picks as a matter of principle.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies would need to combine veterans and young players.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in a weird spot; there’s so much about this team that has yet to be figured out. But at the same time, they are just three years removed from a breakout 2022 season that saw them smash and grab the second seed in the west. That success declined after a tumultuous first-round exit in 2023 and then a year of nonstop injuries in 2024.

For their trouble, the Grizzlies selected Zach Edey with the ninth overall pick. Time will tell if the Grizzlies figure out how it works with Edey, but they are under no pressure to start the big man, and they can make plenty of moves that still fill out their front line.

Grizzlies-Blazers Hypothetical Trade Memphis Grizzlies receive: Portland Trail Blazers receive: Jerami Grant Marcus Smart Dalano Banton Jake LaRavia Duop Reath G.G. Jackson MEM 2028 FRP (Top-14 Protected)

This hypothetical move would see Grant slide into the lineup as another stretch forward that would keep the paint wide open for Ja Morant and Desmond Bane .

Grant will also be able to operate a big-big pick ‘n’ roll (big ‘n’ roll?) with Jaren Jackson Jr. or Zach Edey. Dalano Banton and Duop Reath, meanwhile, plug and play as a guard who can attack the paint and a big who can stretch the floor, respectively. Both would be acquired through exceptions and minimum salaries to maintain flexibility.

In exchange for losing their starting power forward and helping Memphis stay flexible, Portland will receive draft capital and two young players as prospects for their front line, both of whom had their moments due to an injury-ridden season.

Jackson averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds and shot a respectable 35.7 percent from three. LaRavia, for his part, averaged 10.8 points and 3.7 rebounds last season, but struggled to finish at the rim. Portland also set up an Anfernee Simons trade with this deal, as Smart can fill in the backup point guard position and veteran leadership role.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Three teams come together to solve each other's problems.

Jerami Grant makes plenty of sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers , who are caught in a no-man’s land of a great core on paper, but not on the floor. Two pairs might be a winning hand in poker, but it’s a deadlock in the NBA; neither one of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell nor Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen can coexist with each other.

The former pair are both ball dominant lead guards, while the latter pair of bigmen both clog up the paint, reducing their combined efficiency lest they play against the Munchkin National Team.

Hypothetical 3-team Trade Cleveland Cavaliers receive: New Orleans Pelicans receive: Portland Trail Blazers receive: Jerami Grant Jarrett Allen Brandon Ingram Georges Niang Duop Reath NOP 2027 FRP (Top-4 Protected) CLE 2030 FRP (Top-10 Protected)

Much has been reported about how the New Orleans Pelicans feel a reported need to move on from Brandon Ingram , but they still have a more immediate concern at the center position. Allen would settle the middle for New Orleans, providing rim protection and second-chance points for the Pelicans.

Grant would do similarly well for the Cavaliers, stretching the floor for just that more space in the paint without carrying as much of an albatross contract as Ingram.

Portland, meanwhile, would receive Ingram and Georges Niang on a TPE to make the money work for Cleveland, as well as a first-round pick for Grant. A first round pick from New Orleans helps sweeten the pot for taking on Ingram’s contract.

There is an alternative option where Portland receives Herb Jones instead of Ingram and only Cleveland’s 2030 first rounder. However, New Orleans have been extremely committed to Jones, which makes this an inflection point on which is more valuable: future picks or Jones?

Funnily, the other team that makes this work are the Hawks. Instead of Jarrett Allen, Atlanta would send Clint Capela to New Orleans. But it remains to be seen if the Hawks will want to come to the table again so soon after trading Dejounte Murray .

Especially when Atlanta seems focused on a new era without Murray or Trae Young . Regardless, this three-team-deal answers major problems for both New Orleans and Cleveland and keeps Portland chugging along on their rebuild.